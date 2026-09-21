New Tata Aeris Launch On September 25, To Replace Tigor Sedan

Tata Motors is set to introduce a significantly updated version of its compact sedan on September 25, 2026. While the upcoming model has so far been referred to as the Tigor facelift, multiple reports now suggest that Tata could discontinue the Tigor name and introduce the sedan as the Tata Aeris.

New Look Inspired By The Tiago

The Aeris is expected to receive a substantial styling makeover, with patent images pointing towards a sharper front-end design. Changes are likely to include slimmer headlamps, a revised grille, a redesigned bumper and new lighting elements.

The side profile is expected to retain the Tigor's compact notchback-like silhouette, although new alloy wheels could give it a fresher appearance. At the rear, revisions are expected to include redesigned tail lamps and a reworked bumper.

More Features Inside

The cabin is also expected to receive a technology upgrade. Reports suggest the sedan could get a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera.

Six airbags and other safety upgrades are also expected, although Tata is yet to reveal the complete equipment list.

Petrol And CNG Powertrains

The existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is expected to continue, producing 85 BHP and 113 Nm. A factory-fitted CNG version is also likely, with the CNG powertrain developing 74 BHP and 96.5 Nm. Five-speed manual and AMT gearboxes are expected to remain available.

There are also reports of an Aeris.ev joining the lineup at a later stage, following Tata's strategy of offering electric alternatives across its model range.

Launch And Rivals

The Tata Aeris is scheduled to make its debut on September 25, when Tata Motors is expected to reveal its specifications, variants and pricing. It will continue to compete in the sub-four-metre sedan segment against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.