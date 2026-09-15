Top 5 Upcoming Midsize SUVs Launching In India In 2026-27

Exciting times await potential midsize SUV buyers in India, as the coming months will bring a bevy of launches with multiple powertrain choices. Here's a look at the models that are expected to be launched in the next few months.

Hyundai Bayon

its upcoming SUV will bear the Bayon name. Named after the city of Bayonne in the French Basque country, the new SUV will reflect ‘Hyundai’s global design philosophy while marking the arrival of a new SUV created for an evolving India, with a sense of exhilaration and a new spirit of adventure’, according to Hyundai's press statement. It's worth noting the Bayon for India will be substantially different from its global namesake, which is effectively a crossover based on the i20 hatchback.



Compared to the global Bayon, the Bayon for India is far more upright and SUV-like, a series of spy shots have confirmed. The SUV will have a split-headlight setup like several present-day Hyundai SUVs, with slim LED DRLs situated above the main headlights. The partially covered bumper also reveals horizontal grille elements, front parking sensors and a radar module to enable advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Honda Elevate facelift

The Honda Elevate will receive a much-needed facelift in the coming weeks, which is expected to bring a refreshed look for the SUV. On the features front, Honda could look to make the new Elevate more feature-rich with kit such as 360-degree cameras (currently optional), ventilated seats, ambient lighting and more.



On the powertrain front, Honda is unlikely to make any big changes here, with the familiar 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine set to carry forward. It remains to be seen if the Elevate facelift could get the hybrid option from the City.

Renault Duster Hybrid

Launched at the start of 2026 with two petrol engine options, the new Renault Duster will finally receive the powertrain the masses have been waiting for – a strong hybrid option. The strong hybrid variant of the Duster pairs a 1.8-litre GDI petrol engine to a 1.4 kWh battery pack.









Named the e-Tech 160, it is paired with an 8-speed automatic and two-electric motors. The car can be driven 80 per cent in pure EV mode with a range of 1000 km according to Renault.

Tata Sierra Dark Edition

Available in a multitude of exterior colours, the striking Tata Sierra will finally be made available in an all-black avatar under the ‘Dark Edition’ banner.

Like other Dark Editions before it, the Sierra Dark will not only have a fully black exterior (with black alloys and practically no chrome), but also a full black interior with black leatherette seats. It's likely to be based on the top-spec variants and offered with the turbo-petrol and diesel engine options.

Mahindra BE 07

Expected to arrive early in 2027, the Mahindra BE 07 will be the more sensible alternative to the funky BE 6. Spied undergoing final tests on numerous occasions in recent months, the BE 07 will adopt a more conventional SUV silhouette, freeing up more interior space than the BE 6 and positioning itself as a more practical electric SUV.

Expect it to share its interior components, as well as battery and motor options with the BE 6.