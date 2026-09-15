Volvo XC60 and XC90 Long-Range Plug-In Hybrid Revealed

Volvo Cars has unveiled long-range plug-in hybrid powertrains for the Volvo XC60 and the XC90 in Europe and the US. The XC60 has a maximum electric range of up to 200km meanwhile the XC90 can go till 160km.



Volvo says the new long-range PHEVs use larger, floor-integrated batteries and more powerful electric motors than the existing plug-in hybrid models. The brand says the electric range is now more than 2.5 times higher than that of the current PHEV variants. PHEV powertrain will be offered alongside the mild-hybrid powertrains.



Powertrain Details



For the XC60, it is offered in two trims: the T6 AWD and T8 AWD. The long-range version is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with a 41.2kWh battery pack and a 130kW electric motor. The SUV produces a combined output of 454bhp and 669Nm of peak torque, offering an electric range of up to 200km and a combined range of up to 1,240km. Volvo claims a 0-100km/h time of 4.8 seconds in the most powerful spec. As for charging, the battery can be fully charged in four hours using a 16A charger.



The XC90 is available in a single PHEV trim alongside the mild-hybrid powertrain. It shares the same powertrain as the XC60 but offers 40km less electric range, at up to 160km, and a combined range of up to 1,100km. The power and torque figures remain the same as well.

Volvo XC60 Exterior Updates







The XC60 gets a redesigned grille, front bumper, bonnet, front wings and new wheels, apart from the PHEV powertrain option.

At the front, it features Thor's Hammer Matrix LED headlights, which have also been redesigned, while the tailgate, rear LED lamps and rear bumper feature revised styling emphasising horizontal lines.

Inside, the XC60 gets a redesigned dashboard and door panels, along with wood trim and ventilated Nappa leather upholstery. The SUV also features an 11.2-inch display running Volvo's latest infotainment interface.

The updated XC60 also gains additional active safety and driver assistance features. These include automatic emergency steering, automatic emergency braking, cyclist alerts, lane change assist and a 360-degree camera with a 3D view.

Also read: Volvo EX90 India Launch On October 12



Another addition is Google's Gemini AI assistant, which allows occupants to interact with the vehicle using natural language for functions such as journey planning, finding stops and managing messages.



Volvo XC90 Updates







The XC90 continues with its seven-seat layout and retains its focus on safety, comfort and Scandinavian-inspired design. The SUV features premium materials, wood trim and natural-light-focused interior elements.



Additionally, it gets an optional Bowers & Wilkins premium sound system, while Google Gemini has been added to the XC90's technology package.

Both the XC60 and XC90 will receive over-the-air software updates. Volvo has opened order books for the new SUVs, including Black Edition variants, in selected markets, with production scheduled to begin later this autumn.