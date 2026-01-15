Volvo EX60 SUV Global Debut On Jan 21; Will Offer 810 km Range

Volvo has provided the first glimpses of its latest electric SUV, the EX60, ahead of its public debut on January 21, 2026. A rival to the likes of the BMW iX3 and Mercedes GLC EV, the EX60 is Volvo’s first model to be built on the new SPA3 platform and will offer over 800 km of range on a full charge.

The teaser images reveal that the new EX60’s design will be unmistakably Volvo, replete with the new Thor’s hammer LED daytime running lamps, flanking an upright grille carrying the ‘Volvo’ ironmark. The EX60 looks to be adopting a split headlamp design with the main units seemingly positioned lower down on the bumper. Other visible elements include what look to be cameras integrated into the wing mirror stalks and a sculpted bonnet sitting between raised fenders.



Meanwhile, around the back, the electric SUV will feature the latest reinterpretation of Volvo’s iconic Christmas tree tail lights - a design staple of its SUVs since the first-gen XC90. The SUV also features a prominent haunch with a blacked-out trim element running between the tail lamps just below the rear windshield.

We also get our first visuals of the SUV’s cabin, which looks to be getting a minimalist centre console design with wood inlays, a scroller wheel and a free-standing touchscreen at the top. Another image shows smart storage solutions located under the boot floor.



Coming to the tech, Volvo had confirmed last year that the EX60 would debut its latest seatbelt technology - new adaptive belts that use on-board sensors and passenger profiles to adjust the seat belt load setting in the event of a collision to maximise safety and minimise impact-related injuries. The company has now confirmed that the electric SUV will be its first model to ship with Google’s Gemini AI assistant built in, allowing for ‘a true natural conversation with the EX60.’ Volvo claims that Gemini will allow drivers to multitask without the need to taking eyes off the road.



Volvo says that the EX60 will also have one of the most powerful processing systems ever fitted to one of its cars, featuring the latest Snapdragon Cockpit Platform and Nvidia Drive platform. This computing power, backed by a wide array of sensors, Volvo claims, will allow the car to clearly and precisely understand its surroundings, allowing it to support the driver to ‘anticipate danger sooner, avoid potential risks, and react calmly and confidently when the unexpected happens.’ The system will also use the vehicle's over-the-air support to draw on data from other connected Volvo vehicles to keep improving itself over time.



Moving to the powertrain, Volvo has confirmed that the EX60 will be capable of driving up to 810 km on a full charge - the most by a Volvo EV. This will be backed up by an 800V architecture that will allow for 400 kW DC fast charging capabilities, allowing users to add up to 340 km of range within just 10 minutes. The new SPA3 platform will also feature the battery pack being integrated directly into the vehicle’s structure.

As with the XC90 and EX90, the EX60 is expected to go on sale in global markets alongside the internal combustion XC60 SUV.