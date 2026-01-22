Volvo EX60 Revealed With 810km Range And 10-Minute Fast Charge Capability
- Up to 810km WLTP range and 340km added in just 10 minutes using a 400kW fast charger.
- Built on Volvo’s new SPA3 architecture with HuginCore computing
- Debuts Google Gemini AI assistant for in-car connectivity
Volvo has taken the covers off the all-new EX60, a fully electric mid-size SUV that squarely targets the global EV market and tries to overwhelm it with its numbers. Because it seems that Volvo’s brief to its product engineers was simple: remove every remaining excuse for not going electric.
Because the headline figure of the EX60 is its claimed range. The range-topping EX60 P12 AWD version claims to go 810km on a single charge (under WLTP test cycle), the longest range ever offered by a Volvo EV and a new benchmark. Even the lower variants don’t look compromised either, with 660km for the P10 AWD and 620km for the rear-wheel-drive P6.
Moreover, backing up the claimed range is the charging capacity of 400kW DC that can add up to 340km of range in just 10 minutes. Underneath, the EX60 sits on Volvo’s SPA3 electric architecture, debuting several next-generation technologies. These include cell-to-body battery integration, mega casting, a new battery cell design, and in-house developed electric motors. The result is improved efficiency, reduced weight, and lower manufacturing costs.
Powering everything is HuginCore, Volvo’s new core computing system. It’s the backbone for performance, safety, infotainment, and over-the-air updates. Volvo also claims the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo to date, matching even the smaller EX30.
As for the design, it follows function, as expected. The EX60 features a low nose, sloping roofline and tapered sides, helping it achieve a drag coefficient of 0.26. Inside, the long wheelbase and flat floor translate into generous rear legroom, a large boot, and smart storage throughout. Material quality leans heavily into Volvo’s Scandinavian ethos—natural, premium and calming rather than flashy. It’s a Volvo, so it clearly understands its audience.
The EX60 is Volvo’s most intelligent car yet. It becomes the first Volvo to launch with Google’s new Gemini AI assistant, enabling natural, conversational voice interactions without rigid commands. Gemini is deeply integrated into the car, building on Volvo’s long-standing partnership with Google and the Android Automotive OS. The optional 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system includes headrest-mounted speakers for all four main seats.
Order books are now open in Europe, while production is set to begin this March at Volvo’s Swedish facility. Following the global sales launch later this year, the EX60 is expected to make its way to the Indian shores.
News
Expert Review
Volvo EX60 Revealed With 810km Range And 10-Minute Fast Charge CapabilityVolvo unveils the all-electric EX60 SUV with up to 810km range, 10-minute fast charging, Google Gemini AI, and next-gen safety, setting a new benchmark in the midsize EV segment.
2026 Triumph Trident 660 and Tiger Sport 660 Unveiled; India Launch This YearBased on the setup offered on the Daytona 660, this is the most comprehensive update the Trident and Tiger Sport has received since their introduction.
New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Previewed Ahead Of Jan 29 Global DebutMercedes says that over 50 per cent of the parts in the upcoming S-class are new, with the car also set to be L4 autonomous driving ready.
2026 Jeep Meridian Updated With Sliding Second Row Seats; Prices Start At Rs. 23.33 LakhThe update is limited to select three-row variants of the Jeep Meridian, namely, Limited and Overland.
Skoda Kylaq Classic+, Prestige+ Prices RevealedSkoda has also confirmed a new Sportline variant that will join the lineup later in the year.
Tata Punch Facelift Bharat NCAP Crash Test Scores Revealed; Gets 5-Star RatingFacelifted internal combustion Punch secures 30.58 out of 32 for adult occupant protection and 45 out of 49 for child occupant protection.
Tata Punch Facelift Review: New Turbo Engine; Same Old SoulWith the update, the Tata Punch facelift retains its character of being a healthy runabout, which is perfect for Indian roads. But have these changes made it any better?
Bajaj Chetak C25 First Ride Review: Basic, Likeable E-Scooter For First-Time RidersThe Chetak C25, in quite a few ways, is poles apart from the larger and more powerful 30 and 35 Series models, but in its mannerisms, it is very much a Chetak.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 10,000 km Long-Term ReviewAfter spending over three months and 10,000 km with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Hybrid, we were impressed by its real-world mileage, seamless hybrid, practical comfort, and Toyota reliability. Is it the best C-SUV then?
2026 Mahindra XUV 7XO Review: Big On Tech, Bigger On ComfortThe new Mahindra XUV 7XO is flashier, feature packed, and comes with more advanced tech. But are the changes just incremental or actually substantial?
Simple One Gen 2 First Ride Review: 265 km Claimed Range!The Gen 2 model of Simple Energy's first electric scooter gets a fair few updates, including new features, tech, more range and lighter weight. We spent a couple of hours with the Simple One Gen 2 to find out if it manages to impress.
