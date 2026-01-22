logo
New Delhi

Volvo EX60 Revealed With 810km Range And 10-Minute Fast Charge Capability

Jan 22, 2026
Key Highlights
  • Up to 810km WLTP range and 340km added in just 10 minutes using a 400kW fast charger.
  • Built on Volvo’s new SPA3 architecture with HuginCore computing
  • Debuts Google Gemini AI assistant for in-car connectivity

Volvo has taken the covers off the all-new EX60, a fully electric mid-size SUV that squarely targets the global EV market and tries to overwhelm it with its numbers. Because it seems that Volvo’s brief to its product engineers was simple: remove every remaining excuse for not going electric.

Volvo EX 60 2027 1280 77d7ee753029b0ae9e016cdec037e98fc2

Because the headline figure of the EX60 is its claimed range. The range-topping EX60 P12 AWD version claims to go 810km on a single charge (under WLTP test cycle), the longest range ever offered by a Volvo EV and a new benchmark. Even the lower variants don’t look compromised either, with 660km for the P10 AWD and 620km for the rear-wheel-drive P6.

Volvo EX 60 2027 1280 be61dc2ae773c6ba71455502201ee71f5f

Moreover, backing up the claimed range is the charging capacity of 400kW DC that can add up to 340km of range in just 10 minutes. Underneath, the EX60 sits on Volvo’s SPA3 electric architecture, debuting several next-generation technologies. These include cell-to-body battery integration, mega casting, a new battery cell design, and in-house developed electric motors. The result is improved efficiency, reduced weight, and lower manufacturing costs.

Volvo EX 60 2027 1280 733fbcdacc022f1ef8cd29a020012cf82b

Powering everything is HuginCore, Volvo’s new core computing system. It’s the backbone for performance, safety, infotainment, and over-the-air updates. Volvo also claims the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo to date, matching even the smaller EX30.

Volvo EX 60 2027 1280 d5e305c423981c1f01ff8fad41f8f9ef41

As for the design, it follows function, as expected. The EX60 features a low nose, sloping roofline and tapered sides, helping it achieve a drag coefficient of 0.26. Inside, the long wheelbase and flat floor translate into generous rear legroom, a large boot, and smart storage throughout. Material quality leans heavily into Volvo’s Scandinavian ethos—natural, premium and calming rather than flashy. It’s a Volvo, so it clearly understands its audience.

Volvo EX 60 2027 1280 7853da376b28bcb55338f02cf04aff4966

The EX60 is Volvo’s most intelligent car yet. It becomes the first Volvo to launch with Google’s new Gemini AI assistant, enabling natural, conversational voice interactions without rigid commands. Gemini is deeply integrated into the car, building on Volvo’s long-standing partnership with Google and the Android Automotive OS. The optional 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system includes headrest-mounted speakers for all four main seats.

Volvo EX 60 2027 1280 272e71f7b0cd738d1e3d5e8980809fbc8d 1

Order books are now open in Europe, while production is set to begin this March at Volvo’s Swedish facility. Following the global sales launch later this year, the EX60 is expected to make its way to the Indian shores.

