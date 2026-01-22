Volvo EX60 Revealed With 810km Range And 10-Minute Fast Charge Capability

Volvo has taken the covers off the all-new EX60, a fully electric mid-size SUV that squarely targets the global EV market and tries to overwhelm it with its numbers. Because it seems that Volvo’s brief to its product engineers was simple: remove every remaining excuse for not going electric.

Because the headline figure of the EX60 is its claimed range. The range-topping EX60 P12 AWD version claims to go 810km on a single charge (under WLTP test cycle), the longest range ever offered by a Volvo EV and a new benchmark. Even the lower variants don’t look compromised either, with 660km for the P10 AWD and 620km for the rear-wheel-drive P6.

Moreover, backing up the claimed range is the charging capacity of 400kW DC that can add up to 340km of range in just 10 minutes. Underneath, the EX60 sits on Volvo’s SPA3 electric architecture, debuting several next-generation technologies. These include cell-to-body battery integration, mega casting, a new battery cell design, and in-house developed electric motors. The result is improved efficiency, reduced weight, and lower manufacturing costs.

Powering everything is HuginCore, Volvo’s new core computing system. It’s the backbone for performance, safety, infotainment, and over-the-air updates. Volvo also claims the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo to date, matching even the smaller EX30.

As for the design, it follows function, as expected. The EX60 features a low nose, sloping roofline and tapered sides, helping it achieve a drag coefficient of 0.26. Inside, the long wheelbase and flat floor translate into generous rear legroom, a large boot, and smart storage throughout. Material quality leans heavily into Volvo’s Scandinavian ethos—natural, premium and calming rather than flashy. It’s a Volvo, so it clearly understands its audience.

The EX60 is Volvo’s most intelligent car yet. It becomes the first Volvo to launch with Google’s new Gemini AI assistant, enabling natural, conversational voice interactions without rigid commands. Gemini is deeply integrated into the car, building on Volvo’s long-standing partnership with Google and the Android Automotive OS. The optional 28-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system includes headrest-mounted speakers for all four main seats.

Order books are now open in Europe, while production is set to begin this March at Volvo’s Swedish facility. Following the global sales launch later this year, the EX60 is expected to make its way to the Indian shores.