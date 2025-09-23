All-New Volvo EX30 Electric SUV Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 39.99 Lakh

The Volvo EX30 electric SUV has officially gone on sale in India, at an introductory price of Rs. 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is a special price only for the festive season and will be valid for customers who reserve the electric SUV on or before October 19, 2025. Post that date, the price of the EX30 will be increased to Rs. 41 lakh (ex-showroom), which too will be applicable for a limited period. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first week of November 2025.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Volvo EX30 to the Indian market at such an exciting price point, with special benefits for those who pre-reserve," said Mr. Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. "We believe this model will play a significant role in making luxury electric vehicles appeal to a new segment of innovators and achievers, those who appreciate power, design and sustainable luxury. With its impressive performance, extended range, sophisticated look, and the convenience of a hassle-free ownership package, the EX30 is set to redefine the EV experience for our discerning customers."

The EX30 will be the entry-level Volvo in the company’s India line-up, positioned below the EX40, earlier known as the XC40 Recharger. The electric SUV comes with a single motor set-up, featuring a 69 kWh Lithium-Ion battery, which powers the electric motor to generate 268 bhp and a peak torque of 343 Nm. The electric SUV offers a claimed range of 480 km and can go from 0-100 kmph in 5.3 seconds before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 180 kmph.

Visually, the SUV have the signature Volvo look with the Scandinavian design, subtle lines and bold yet sharp lighting, all LED of course. The SUV also packs a set of 19-inch 5-spoke Aero wheels with summer tyres. The carmaker also claims that the EX30 has the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo to date. Why? Well, that’s because a lot of the interior has been designed using recycled materials, including denim, PET bottles, aluminium, and PVC pipes.

Everything is integrated either in the touchscreen, on the steering wheel or in the armrest. Talking about the screen, the smallest Volvo yet gets the biggest screen with a 12.3-inch unit, which is vertically stacked and has Google built in. Importantly, what Volvo has done with the EX30 is that there is no cluster in front of the driver, and the conventional cluster details have been placed in the upper part of the touchscreen. It also supports Digital Key Plus and NFC Smart Card Key.

The car’s safety suite includes Safe Space Technology, Post Impact Braking, Auto Emergency Brake with pedestrian and cyclist detection, SIPS airbags, Lane Keeping Aid, BLIS, and Adaptive Cruise Control. It also features Park Pilot Assist with 360° camera, Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Autobrake, plus Oncoming Lane Mitigation, Intersection Autobrake, and related braking aids.

The car comes with 3 years of comprehensive warranty, Volvo Service Package, and Roadside Assistance, along with an 8-year battery warranty. Buyers also get 5 years of Connect Plus digital services and a third-party 11 kW wall box charger.