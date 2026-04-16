Volvo Cars India To Hike Prices By Up To Rs 1 Lakh From May 1
- Prices to go up by up to Rs 1 lakh across lineup
- Hike effective from May 1, 2026, across all models
- Volvo joins Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz to announce recent price hike
Volvo Cars India has announced a price hike across its entire model range, with an increase of up to Rs 1 lakh set to come into effect from May 1, 2026.
The company says the revision is being driven by persistent global supply-chain disruptions and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, both of which have impacted overall costs. Volvo added that the move is necessary to maintain the safety and luxury standards associated with its products.
Also Read: Volvo EX60 Revealed With 810km Range And 10-Minute Fast Charge Capability
While model-wise price revisions have not been disclosed yet, the increase will apply across all four models currently sold by Volvo in India. This includes the EX30, priced at Rs 41 lakh, the EC40 at Rs 59 lakh, the XC60 at Rs 68.90 lakh, and the XC90 at Rs 97.80 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
The carmaker has also mentioned that if current global geopolitical and economic conditions continue, further price adjustments may be required in the near future.
Also Read: Volvo EX30 Review: Baby Electric SUV Is Your Personal Gadget
The announcement comes shortly after other luxury carmakers such as Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz introduced portfolio-wide price hikes in April 2026.
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