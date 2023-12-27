Login

Mahindra Jeeto Strong First Drive Review: Small But Strong

Mahindra’s small commercial vehicle is ‘Stronger’ than before
Calendar-icon

By Dhruv Attri

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • Mahindra Jeeto Strong is priced between Rs 5.5 lakh and Rs 5.65 lakh.
  • The Jeeto Strong is available in diesel and CNG versions.
  • It can haul a load of up to 815 kg.

The Mahindra Jeeto has been around for quite some time now. In fact, Mahindra claims to have sold more than 2 lakh units of the vehicle. We drove the Jeeto Strong which has better features, increased payload capacity and improved fuel economy. We tell you exactly what is on offer.

 

Mahindra Jeeto Strong

Design and styling

The Jeeto Strong is one cute looking commercial vehicle that is easy on the eyes. It has basic halogen headlamps up front and a black grille that connects the two. The bumper has a massive air intake and hollowed out space for the fog lamps.

 

Mahindra Jeeto Strong cng

On the side, it gets a 145/80 section tyre wrapped on a 12-inch wheel and ‘Strong’ branding on the door. 

 

Mahindra Jeeto Strong tyres

The unladen ground clearance is 165 mm. It even has a snorkel at the back to increase water wading capacity. 

 

Mahindra Jeeto Strong Back

The deck length is 2257 mm and it can haul a healthy 815 kg of payload in the diesel variant and 750 kg in the CNG version. This is up by 100 kg over the Jeeto Plus that it replaces. 

 

Mahindra Jeeto Strong Interior

Interior

Given that it's a light commercial vehicle, don’t expect too many conveniences inside. It seats one more person apart from the driver.

 

Mahindra Jeeto Strong Interior first

There’s a basic but digital instrument cluster with readouts for trip, speed and time. There is a cubbyhole beside the instrument cluster, a lockable glove box on the front passenger side and open storage above it. There’s space for the music system in the centre console which can be retrofitted from the aftermarket.

 

Mahindra Jeeto Strong Driving experience

Driving experience

You are perched high up on the driver seat with a great field of vision from the windshield, the rearview mirrors and the internal rear view mirror. We are driving the Jeeto Strong CNG which is powered by a 625 cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 20.1 bhp and 44 Nm of peak torque. 

 

Also Read: Tata Motors Unveils Ace EV With Range Of 154 Km

Mahindra Jeeto Strong Gearbox

It is paired to a 4-speed manual gearbox. The gear lever is smooth and the clutch is also easy to operate.

 

Mahindra Jeeto Strong commercial vehicle

It can reach a 60 kmph top speed which isn’t much, but is good enough for a vehicle like this. Legal speed limits for commercial vehicles are much lower than passenger vehicles for obvious reasons. The non-power assisted steering wheel requires effort to operate, while the seat back is upright so long hours will be taxing unless you’re used to it. The suspension is stiff when travelling without load but should become less lumpy with some load in the cargo bay.

 

It also has electric vacuum pump assisted brakes which are a first for any sub-2 tonne weighing commercial vehicle. The brakes offer decent feedback but there will be a difference in the braking performance when the vehicle is fully loaded. 
 

The fuel economy figure is important for a small commercial vehicle like this and the Jeeto Strong has respectable numbers- 35 km/kg in CNG guise and 32 kmpl in diesel versions. 


Verdict

The Jeeto Strong diesel is priced at Rs 5.50 lakh and the CNG version retails for Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom India). At this price, it's a basic but capable product for load hauling. It will be of particular interest to small businessmen or big businesses aiming for an affordable option for last-mile mobility. It competes against the likes of Suzuki Super Carry and Tata Ace Gold.

 

Also Read: Mahindra Launches New Jeeto Strong; Priced At Rs 5.28 lakh

# mahindra small commerical vehicles# mahindra jeeto mini truck# Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.# Mahindra# Mahindra Jeeto
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 74,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra Scorpio
2016 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
2022 Honda City
  • 12,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review: RE-born Hero!
Harley-Davidson X440 Road Test Review: RE-born Hero!
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

-10467 second ago

We ride the Harley-Davidson X440 on everyday roads, in the city and out on the highway to get a sense of what this made-in-India, single-cylinder Harley-Davidson offers. And the results are a pleasant surprise!

Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
Top EV Two-Wheeler Reviews Of 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 hours ago

The year 2023 has been an interesting mix of new two-wheeler EVs that have been introduced in the market. From all the ones that we’ve tested and reviewed, here are the top two-wheeler EV reviews from car&bike

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review
New Royal Enfield Himalayan Road Test Review
c&b icon
By Kingshuk Dutta
calendar-icon

2 days ago

Spending a week with the new RE Himalayan has been a revelation. Is it all the motorcycle you will ever need? We have the answer to that question and more, in this comprehensive review.

2023 Yamaha R3, Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: In Pictures
2023 Yamaha R3, Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback to India after nearly four years, and along with it, its naked sibling the Yamaha MT-03 makes its debut. Here’s a look at the review of these two, through some images.

BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The BMW X7 has been one of the most popular flagship luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, it received a proper mid-lifecycle facelift. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.

2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?
2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

7 days ago

The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3, and as we found out, it’s fun, forgiving and comfortable. All great qualities but is it worth its Rs. 4.60 lakh price tag?

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The 5th generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe has come with a host of changes which include a fresh design, updated tech, and new drivetrain options. We drive it in Seoul, Korea.

2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!
2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

10 days ago

The Yamaha YZF-R3, or R3, makes a comeback to India, and we spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to see what has changed, what’s good, and what could have been better.

Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

13 days ago

Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.

Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
Mahindra XUV300 Available With Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.80 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

20 hours ago

The XUV300 is available in five trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal Updated Interior
Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Spy Shots Reveal Updated Interior
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

1 day ago

New details emerge of the upcoming XUV300 facelift with spy shots revealing the interior of the updated SUV.

Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
Mahindra Thar 5-Door With Production-Ready Wheels Caught Testing
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is coming together in production form ahead of its launch in 2024

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Teams Up With Attero For EV Battery Recycling
Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Teams Up With Attero For EV Battery Recycling
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The collaboration is primarily focused on effective EV battery recycling and the reuse of Lithium-ion batteries.

Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
Mahindra Trademarks Seven Names For Thar 5-Door Including ‘Armada’
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

7 days ago

Apart from Armada, Mahindra has trademarked names like Savannah, Gladius, and Cult for the 5-door Thar.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Mahindra Jeeto Strong First Drive Review: Small But Strong
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved