Types Of Number Plates In India: What They Mean And How To Get One

As all vehicle owners know, every new car needs to be registered in their respective state as soon as a purchase is made. The state authority then issues each vehicle with a unique number plate signifying that the vehicle is allowed to ply on public roads, and which also acts as an identifier for the vehicle and its owner. However, as most people know, number plates in India come in a myriad of colours and in some cases even symbols. But what do they all mean? Let's start with the most common types of number plates in India.



White Plates/Black Lettering

White number plates with black lettering are one of the most common types you will see on the roads and signify that the car is registered for private use. The number plates are now accompanied by a colour-coordinated sticker placed on the Vehicle’s windshield with blue used for petrol or CNG, orange for diesel grey for all others. A green stripe along the top further identifies BS6 vehicles from older cars. The sticker is mandatory for all vehicles being registered with the RTO - private, commercial, self drive and more.



Additionally, India now offers two different registrations for private owners - standard or the new Bharat series offered to to individuals meeting certain criterea. The latter requires road tax to be filled every two years while the regular plate is valid for a full 15 years.

Yellow Plates/Black Lettering

Yellow number plates with black lettering identify the vehicle as a commercial vehicle typically used for hauling cargo, construction activities or ferrying passengers. Commercial vehicles generally have some additional restrictions to follow over private registration vehicles, with large vehicles required to use reflective tape on the exterior and all vehicles required to have the registration number stencilled on their sides.



Black Plates / Yellow Lettering



Another type of number plate is black with yellow lettering. This is generally also used to identify commercial vehicles but ones rented out to customers for self-use by aggregators. These number plates are typically seen on rental cars from companies such as Avis, Revv, Zoomcar and more.



Green Plates / White or Yellow Lettering

The Green number plate is the newest colour to be introduced in India and is only used on vehicles with all-electric powertrains. The colour of the lettering identifies the type of vehicle with white lettering used for private registrations and yellow for commercial vehicles.

Blue Plates / White Lettering



Blue number plates are only used for consular and diplomatic vehicles used by staff at embassies and consulates and even United Nations offices. These plates typically start with a number that links it to a country followed by a two letter code - CC for consular corps, DC for Diplomatic corps and UN for United Nations.



Red Plates / White Lettering

Red plates on a vehicle typically signify a temporary registration allowing the vehicle to be used on public roads for a limited period. Typically, these vehicles come with an accompanying form that must be filled and duly signed before taking the vehicle out on the roads.



Number Plates With Special Characters



Last are the number plates with special symbols or characters. These are limited to two types: number plates with an upward arrow at the start or number plates featuring the national emblem of India. The former is restricted for use by the armed forces for vehicles used and procured by the Ministry of Defence. The latter is provided to high-ranking government officials and the President of India.



Sourcing Number Plates

All number plates, save for military, are sourced via Regional Transport Offices native to the region where a person or entity resides. As per the latest rules, all vehicles are required to be fitted with high-security number plates that are tamper-resistant. In most cases, the plates are sourced via the RTO, with the registration in most cases carried out by vehicle dealers. Individuals have the option to approach the RTO directly or via agents themselves.

As for military vehicles, the registration is sourced through the Ministry of Defence.