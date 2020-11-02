2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 99.90 Lakh

New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 BMW X3 M Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 99.90 Lakh

BMW India has officially launched the new BMW X3 M SUV in India for Rs. 99.90 lakh. it is now available across BMW dealerships in the country as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

The all-new BMW X3 M performance SUV comes to India as a completely built unit or CBU model expand View Photos
The all-new BMW X3 M performance SUV comes to India as a completely built unit or CBU model

Highlights

  • The new BMW X3 M has been launched in India at Rs. 99.90 lakh
  • The new X3 M is powered by a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder twin-turbo engine
  • The BMW X3 M comes with a host of smart equipment and features

BMW India has launched the new X3 M performance-spec SUV today, priced at ₹ 99.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). It's the first-ever M model of the BMW X3, from the Bavarian carmaker, and it comes to India as a completely built unit or CBU model. The company has also opened the bookings for the SUV, and customers booking online before December 31, 2020, will get a special benefit - an exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club in collaboration with Isprava luxury villas. The new BMW X3 M is also available in all BMW dealerships across the country from today.

2se9lado

The new BMW X3 M comes with the signature kidney grille treated in glossy black along with Adaptive LED headlights, with LED DRLs

Commenting on the launch of the new BMW X3 M, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "Uniqueness of the first-ever BMW X3 M lies in a newly developed powerful engine and sophisticated chassis technology. This vehicle, to the very last detail, offers a unique combination of luxury and sporting dynamics, providing an exciting, safe and novel driving experience to our customers. The new SAV is equipped with world-class features, evidently distinguishing it from others in the segment."

Visually, the X3 M comes with the signature kidney grille treat in glossy black with the M badging upfront. It's flanked by a pair of Adaptive LED headlights, with LED DRLs, along with a new muscular bumper with larger intakes and more glossy black treatment. The SUV also gets black M-design ORVMs along with 20-inch M light-alloy wheels, while the rear section features a new spoiler, large wraparound LED taillamps and a muscular rear bumper with a quad-exhaust system. The BMW X3 M is available in Donington Grey, Toronto Red, Phytonic Blue, Sophisto Grey, Black Sapphire & Alpine White.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Launched In India Starting at ₹ 39.3 lakh

Newsbeep
774cmt1g

The SUV also gets black M-design ORVMs along with 20-inch M light-alloy wheels, and large LED taillamps

The cabin comes with the signature M-style cockpit design with electrically adjustable sports seats with memory function, Vernasca leather upholstery in Black & Oyster, ambient lighting, an M-specific instrument cluster and a restyled M selector lever. The cabin also gets a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, along with a 12.3-inch Multi-function Display touchscreen, iDrive Touch Controller, multifunction steering wheel's buttons, the voice control feature along-with the optional BMW Gesture Control. Also on offer is BMW Virtual Assistant, telephony with wireless charging, and hi-fi speaker system.

Also Read: 2022 BMW X3 Facelift Spotted Testing For The First Time

ef8cvqhc

The cabin comes with the signature M-style cockpit design with Vernasca leather upholstery and a 12.3-inch Multi-function Display touchscreen

In terms of safety features, the BMW X3 M is 8 airbags, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including M Dynamic Mode, Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control, Dry Braking function, Cruise Control with braking function along with Collision & Pedestrian Warning with City Braking function. The standard package also includes - BMW Live Cockpit Professional, High Beam Assistant & Parking Assistant.

Under the hood, the new BMW X3 M is powered by a 3.0-litre, M TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder petrol engine that is tuned to make a maximum power of 473 bhp against the peak torque of 600 Nm. The engine comes mated to an 8-Speed M Steptronic automatic transmission with Drivelogic and uses the new M xDrive all-wheel-drive system. There are 4 driving modes on offer, along with M-specific suspension. In India, right now, it closest rival is the Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe.

