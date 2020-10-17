New Cars and Bikes in India
2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Official Launch

The overall design and styling of the new BS6 Force Gurkha are very much in line with the pre-production prototype model we saw at the Auto Expo 2020. Upon launch, it will be a direct rival to the newly launched Mahindra Thar.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The pre-production prototype model of the BS6 Force Gurkha was shown at the Auto Expo 2020 expand View Photos
The pre-production prototype model of the BS6 Force Gurkha was shown at the Auto Expo 2020

Highlights

  • The BS6 Force Gurkha is expected to be launched in coming months
  • The 2020 Force Gurkha will be powered by a 2.6-litre diesel engine
  • It will be a direct rival to the recently launched all-new Mahindra Thar

The upcoming BS6 compliant Force Gurkha off-road SUV has been spotted testing in India again. Unlike the previously seen test mule, this one appears to be a lower level variant and appears to be undergoing emission testing based on the apparatus attached to the side-mounted exhaust pipes. Having said that, the overall design and styling are very much in line with the pre-production prototype model we saw at the Auto Expo 2020. Upon its launch, the Force Gurkha BS6 will be a direct rival to the newly launched Mahindra Thar.

Also Read: Auto Expo 2020: New Force Gurkha Unveiled​

67gr5svg

The new Gurkha comes with all-black single-slat grille, flanked by square housings with circular headlamps

Upfront, the new Gurkha comes with all-black single-slat grille, flanked by square housings with circular headlamps, which in this case are halogen units. The top-spec model is likely to get LED projectors with integrated LED DRLs. The test mule also looks very bare-bones with a small bumper with a metal skid plate, whereas the previously seen model came with a beefy bumper with foglamps. The Gurkha also gets its signature snorkel, turn indicators incorporated on the fenders. The top-end model will also get alloy wheels a luggage carrier on the roof, a ladder to get to the rack, new black plastic cladding, revised taillights, and more. This one gets steel wheels, and also, the tailgate-mounted spear wheel is missing.

nnkph6p4

The Force Gurkha will come in 3-door body type with forward-facing rear seats

We do not get to see the cabin in these images, but based on the concept car, the production model too is expected to get forward-facing rear seats, but similar to the new Mahindra Thar, the Gurkha too will be a 3-door model. Interior and other details are unknown, but we certainly expect to see some premium touches, and modern creature comforts like - dual-tone dashboard, touchscreen infotainment system, new leather seats, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, power windows, ABS, dual front airbags and more.

Also Read: 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 Spotted Ahead Of Launch; Will Rival New Mahindra Thar​

s2ooem8o

The upcoming Force Gurkha is expected to be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine

Under the hood, the upcoming Force Gurkha is expected to be powered by a Mercedes-Benz sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine which will be a BS6-compliant unit. The powertrain belongs to the OM616 family and tuned to produce 89 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox with a manual 4x4 as standard. The SUV will come equipped with an independent front suspension and a rigid axle at the rear. The 2020 Force Gurkha is also expected to get an off-road kit which is offered as standard along with a host of accessories.

Source: TeamBHP

