2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Skoda Rapid vs Volkswagen Vento vs Toyota Yaris: Price Comparison

Prices for the 2020 Honda City are finally out! The all-new model was eagerly awaited since April this year but the pandemic had other plans. The new City is one of the biggest launches of the year and with the new-generation, the compact sedan has grown in size, status and equipment. It's also pricier than the fourth-generation City, which incidentally will be sold alongside the new model. With a half a dozen cars now on in the compact sedan segment, here's how prices for the new-generation Honda City fare amidst the competition including the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Skoda Rapid, Volkswagen Vento and the Toyota Yaris. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

PRICES: 2020 HONDA CITY PETROL VS RIVALS

Petrol Variants Trim 5th Gen Honda City Trim Hyundai Verna Trim Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Trim Skoda Rapid Trim Volkswagen Vento Trim Toyota Yaris Trim 4th Gen Honda City Base V ₹ 10.89 Lakh S ₹ 9.30 Lakh Sigma ₹ 8.32 Lakh Rider ₹ 7.49 Lakh Trendline ₹ 8.86 Lakh J (O) ₹ 8.86 Lakh SV ₹ 9.91 Lakh - - - - - - Rider Plus ₹ 7.99 Lakh - G (O) ₹ 9.86 Lakh V 10.66 Lakh Mid VX ₹ 12.26 Lakh SX ₹ 10.70 Lakh Delta ₹ 8.94 Lakh Ambition ₹ 9.99 Lakh Comfortline Plus ₹ 10 lakh J ₹ 11.08 Lakh VX ₹ 11.82 Lakh - - - - - - Onyx ₹ 10.19 Lakh - - G ₹ 11.75 Lakh - - - - - - Zeta ₹ 9.71 Lakh Style ₹ 11.49 Lakh - - - - - - Top - - - - - - - - Highline ₹ 10 Lakh V (O) ₹ 12.09 Lakh - - ZX ₹ 13.15 Lakh SX(O) ₹ 12.60 Lakh Alpha ₹ 9.98 Lakh Monte Carlo ₹ 11.79 Lakh Highline Plus ₹ 11.99 Lakh - - ZX ₹ 13.01 Lakh

Petrol

The fifth-generation Honda City also gets the new-generation i-VTEC petrol engine. The petrol engine now dominates this space, almost after a decade, and most carmakers have discontinued the diesel engine options that were previously on offer. The competition though is vast with the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento. There's also the fourth-generation City that will be sold alongside the new one, with the older version of the i-VTEC motor. The Verna, Rapid and Vento get 1.0-litre turbo petrol options, while the rest of the cars are offered with naturally-aspirated mills.

The Hyundai Verna facelift is the new Honda City's closest rivals in terms of equipment and price

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz remains the most affordable offering in this class priced between ₹ 8.32 lakh and ₹ 9.98 lakh, which makes it one of the most attractively priced models in this space. The new City range starts at ₹ 10.89 lakh for the V trim, which is about ₹ 90,000 more expensive than the range-topping Ciaz Alpha. Do note, that the 2020 City is pretty loaded right from the base trim and comes with connected tech and four airbags as standard.

Meanwhile, the Volkswagen Vento, Skoda Rapid, Toyota Yaris and the old-gen City all get sub ₹ 10 lakh pricing that is intended to make the model more attractive for customers. The Rapid though is the most affordable sedan here and also the most affordable turbo petrol on sale in India with the Rider trim priced at ₹ 7.45 lakh. In the top-trims, the Rapid and Vento are over ₹ 1 lakh cheaper than the City but also pack less equipment in comparison. The Hyundai Verna offers the best value, nearly ₹ 55,000 cheaper than the Honda; whereas the Toyota Yaris would be the ideal Japanese alternative priced at ₹ 12.90 lakh, which is about 25,000 more affordable.

The Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento are petrol-only powered by the 1.0-litre turbocharged motor and only get a manual transmission

PRICES: 2020 HONDA CITY PETROL AUTOMATIC VS RIVALS

Petrol AT Variants Trim 5th Gen Honda City Trim Hyundai Verna Trim Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Trim Toyota Yaris Trim 4th Gen Honda City Base V CVT ₹ 12.20 Lakh SX IVT ₹ 11.95 Lakh - - J (O) CVT ₹ 9.56 Lakh V CVT ₹ 12.01 Lakh - - - - G (O) ₹ 11.06 Lakh Mid VX CVT ₹ 13.56 Lakh SX (O) IVT ₹ 13.85 Lakh Dela AT ₹ 9.98 Lakh J CVT ₹ 11.78 Lakh VX CVT ₹ 13.12 Lakh - - - - - - G CVT ₹ 12.95 Lakh - - - - - - Zeta AT ₹ 10.81 Lakh - - - - Top ZX CVT ₹ 14.45 Lakh SX (O) DCT ₹ 13.99 Lakh Alpha AT ₹ 11.10 Lakh V (O) CVT ₹ 13.29 Lakh ZX ₹ 14.31 Lakh VX CVT ₹ 14.30 Lakh

Automatic

The compact sedan is dominated by petrol offerings and almost all the cars get an automatic option. For now, the Skoda Rapid and the Volkswagen Vento do not get the option of a petrol automatic, but we do know that the variants will be added to the sedans in the future. The new City has competition from the Ciaz, Verna and the Yaris. The new-generation City gets a CVT unit across all three variants priced from ₹ 12.20 lakh for the V, going up to ₹ 14.45 lakh for the VX. It's also the most expensive automatic line-up on sale. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz petrol automatic range starts with the mid-level Delta trim priced at ₹ 9.98 lakh, going up to ₹ 11.10 lakh.

The Toyota Yaris gets up to six automatic variants, the most in the segment

The Hyundai Verna automatic line-up starts at ₹ 11.95 lakh for the 1.5 IVT SX model, while the range-topping 1.0 DCT SX (O) will set you back by nearly ₹ 14 lakh. The Toyota Yaris gets more affordable options as well and has more automatic variants on sale than the manual. The range starts at ₹ 9.56 lakh for the J (O), and goes up to ₹ 14.30 lakh for the range-topping VX. Comparing the top trims, the new City and the Yaris are identical in pricing, while the Verna seems value for money and is about ₹ 45,000 then the Honda cheaper for the DCT model. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is still your best bet for an affordable automatic sedan with all the bells and whistles.

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz remains the most value-conscious offering in the segment but does not get a diesel anymore

PRICES: 2020 HONDA CITY DIESEL VS RIVALS

Diesel Variants Trim 5th Gen Honda City Trim Hyundai Verna Base V ₹ 12.40 Lakh S+ ₹ 10.65 Lakh - - - - Mid VX ₹ 13.76 Lakh SX ₹ 12.05 Lakh - - SX AT ₹ 13.20 Lakh - - - - Top ZX ₹ 14.65 Lakh SX(O) ₹ 13.95 Lakh SX (O) AT ₹ 15.10 Lakh

Diesel

The shift to petrol is evident at how the segment is now placed. Only the new-generation Honda City and the Hyundai Verna facelift get the option of an oil burner. The City diesel range starts with the V trim priced at ₹ 12.40 lakh, which goes up to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the ZX trim. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Verna diesel starts with the more affordable S+ trim priced at ₹ 10.65 lakh, going up to ₹ 13.95 lakh for the SX (O). The Verna is the only model here to get a diesel automatic, which is closely priced to the new Honda City's petrol CVT variants.

