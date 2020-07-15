2020 Honda City vs Old City: Price Comparison In India

The launch of the long-anticipated 2020 Honda City officially took place today after being postponed for over two months due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown. Honda has priced the new-gen model of the compact sedan at ₹ 10.90 lakh to ₹ 14.44 lakh for the petrol variants and ₹ 12.40 lakh to ₹ 14.65 lakh for the diesel variants (all ex-showroom Delhi). Also, the new City is offered in three variants - V, VX, and ZX, with CVT automatic options for the petrol version of all three trims.

Also Read: New-Generation Honda City Launched In India

The new 2020 Honda City is priced in India at ₹ 10.90 lakh to ₹ 14.65 lakh

Now, Honda has already confirmed that the previous generation model of the City will co-exist with the new one. Barring the fact that the old one will remain a petrol-only car and it gets a more affordable entry-level manual-only variant - SV, in addition to V, VX, and ZX, the car is just marginally cheaper than the new City. While the old Honda City SV trim is priced at ₹ 9.91 lakh, for a more apt comparison, we will only consider the latter three, which are priced from ₹ 10.66 lakh to ₹ 14.31 lakh.

Also Read: Current Generation Honda City To Continue With Only The Petrol Engine

The old Honda City is priced in India at ₹ 9.91 lakh to ₹ 14.31 lakh and it's petrol-only

Manual Variants New Honda City Old Honda City Difference SV - ₹ 9.91 lakh - V ₹ 10.90 lakh ₹ 10.66 lakh ₹ 24,000 VX ₹ 12.26 lakh ₹ 11.82 lakh ₹ 44,000 ZX ₹ 13.14 lakh ₹ 13.01 lakh ₹ 13,000

So, the base variant of the new City is just ₹ 24,000 more expensive than the V variant of the old City. For that premium, you get a host of premium features like - an 8-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, 5-years free subscription to Honda Connect, Alexa Remote capability, 4 airbags, projector headlights, LED taillights, cruise control, engine start/stop button, and Tyre pressure monitor. The car also gets paddle-shifters and remote engine start button in the CVT version, and none of these is available on the old V variant of the Honda City.

CVT Variants New Honda City Old Honda City Difference V ₹ 12.20 lakh ₹ 12.01 lakh ₹ 19,000 VX ₹ 13.56 lakh ₹ 13.12 lakh ₹ 44,000 ZX ₹ 14.45 lakh ₹ 14.31 lakh ₹ 13,000

Similarly, the top-spec CVT option of the new City is priced at ₹ 14.44, which is just ₹ 13,000 more expensive than the ZX CVT variant of the old City. But you get more advanced features like - Lane Watch camera, better seats and upholstery, auto up/down function for all windows, and remote access to power windows and sunroof. Furthermore, in general, the new City now also offers more cabin space with improved leg- and knee-room for rear passengers and better visibility.

Also Read: The Return Of The King: All-New Honda City Review

Also Read: All New Honda City vs 2020 Hyundai Verna: Exclusive Comparison Review

So, the new Honda City certainly offers much greater value for almost the same price as the previous-generation model. Furthermore, while both cars are also powered by the same BS6 compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine, offering 118 bhp and 145 Nm of peak torque, the new City comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox now, compared to the 5-speed unit on the old one. Both also get a CVT automatic as an option. Of course, the new City also gets a BS6-compliant 98 bhp, 1.5-litre, diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.