Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa has announced a special offer for India's 74th Independence Day. The company will be offering gift vouchers worth ₹ 6000 for buyers who book an Okinawa scooter online today on the company's website. The offer is limited to just the day and the gift voucher will be delivered to the customer at the time of the physical delivery of the scooter. Okinawa says the company has seen a robust increase in demand since the restart of operations post the nationwide lockdown. About 75 per cent of the company's dealerships are operational with over 2000 electric scooters delivered to customers after the relaxation of the lockdown rules.

The custom paint option on the Okinawa scooters is offered at a premium of ₹ 15,000

Speaking about the offer, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa said, "Okinawa has been promoting electric mobility in India. We believe that it is a gradual process to switch from ICE to EVs. However, over the period we have seen the acceptance for EVs grow among the buyers. Our festive campaign and offers are another step towards creating more awareness around EVs. The more people try EVs, the more trust we will build in the electric technology."

Okinawa's online sales platform was recently introduced and offers the option to pre-book the electric scooters for a token amount of ₹ 2000. Customers can also select from the personalisation options for the scooters including the custom theme paint schemes. The manufacturer says the hand-painted option highlights details on the scooter and extends to the option of painting the owner's initials on the electric offering. There are multiple paint options to choose from, which command a premium of ₹ 15,000 over the standard price.

