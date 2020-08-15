New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2020 Independence Day: Okinawa Offers Gift Vouchers Worth ₹ 6000 On Online Bookings

Customers need to book the Okinawa electric scooter online today on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day, and the gift voucher will be delivered along with the vehicle to the owner.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The Okinawa scooters can be booked for a token amount of Rs. 2000 on the brand website

Highlights

  • Okinawa recently introduced online bookings via the company's website
  • Okinawa also offers custom paint schemes for its scooters
  • About 75% of Okinawa's dealerships are operational across India

Gurugram-based electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa has announced a special offer for India's 74th Independence Day. The company will be offering gift vouchers worth ₹ 6000 for buyers who book an Okinawa scooter online today on the company's website. The offer is limited to just the day and the gift voucher will be delivered to the customer at the time of the physical delivery of the scooter. Okinawa says the company has seen a robust increase in demand since the restart of operations post the nationwide lockdown. About 75 per cent of the company's dealerships are operational with over 2000 electric scooters delivered to customers after the relaxation of the lockdown rules.

Also Read: Okinawa Plans 150 More Dealerships Across India In FY 2021

Okinawa

Okinawa Bikes

Praise

Ridge

Lite

i-Praise

Ridge Plus

cc6cn6lg

The custom paint option on the Okinawa scooters is offered at a premium of ₹ 15,000

Speaking about the offer, Jeetender Sharma, MD and Founder, Okinawa said, "Okinawa has been promoting electric mobility in India. We believe that it is a gradual process to switch from ICE to EVs. However, over the period we have seen the acceptance for EVs grow among the buyers. Our festive campaign and offers are another step towards creating more awareness around EVs. The more people try EVs, the more trust we will build in the electric technology."

Okinawa's online sales platform was recently introduced and offers the option to pre-book the electric scooters for a token amount of ₹ 2000. Customers can also select from the personalisation options for the scooters including the custom theme paint schemes. The manufacturer says the hand-painted option highlights details on the scooter and extends to the option of painting the owner's initials on the electric offering. There are multiple paint options to choose from, which command a premium of ₹ 15,000 over the standard price.

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Okinawa Praise with Immediate Rivals

Okinawa Praise
Okinawa
Praise

Latest News

2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India 2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade Tata Altroz Turbo Petrol Spotted Testing In New Blue Shade
2020 Independence Day: Okinawa Offers Gift Vouchers Worth Rs. 6000 On Online Bookings 2020 Independence Day: Okinawa Offers Gift Vouchers Worth Rs. 6000 On Online Bookings
2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained 2020 Mahindra Thar SUV: Variants Explained
New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed
2020 Independence Day: Top Luxury Cars That Are Made In India 2020 Independence Day: Top Luxury Cars That Are Made In India
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October 2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands 2020 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands
Battery Policy: India's EV Industry Reacts To The Government's New Notification Battery Policy: India's EV Industry Reacts To The Government's New Notification
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Motorcycles In India Post 1947 2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Motorcycles In India Post 1947
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Used Performance Cars For The Indian Car Enthusiast 2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Used Performance Cars For The Indian Car Enthusiast
New-Gen Mahindra Thar India Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Details New-Gen Mahindra Thar India Debut Highlights: Features, Specifications, Images, Launch Details
Upcoming Kia Sonet Dimensions And Engine Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch Upcoming Kia Sonet Dimensions And Engine Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch
New-Generation Mahindra Thar: What We Know So Far New-Generation Mahindra Thar: What We Know So Far
Emula Electric Superbike Can Emulate Internal Combustion Engines Emula Electric Superbike Can Emulate Internal Combustion Engines

Popular Bikes

Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹ 1.6 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 60,350
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 54,632
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Perak

JAWA Perak

₹ 1.89 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

₹ 69,997
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro i3S

Hero Passion Pro i3S

₹ 64,990
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine

Honda CB Shine

₹ 68,812
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Okinawa Bikes

Okinawa Praise
Okinawa Praise
₹ 59,889 - 71,990 *
Okinawa Ridge
Okinawa Ridge
₹ 43,702 *
Okinawa Lite
Okinawa Lite
₹ 59,990 *
Okinawa i-Praise
Okinawa i-Praise
₹ 1.15 Lakh *
Okinawa Ridge Plus
Okinawa Ridge Plus
₹ 71,227 *
View More
Jawa Perak 2
x
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Motorcycles In India Post 1947
2020 Independence Day: Top 5 Motorcycles In India Post 1947
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed
New-Generation Mahindra Thar Launch And Booking Details Revealed
New-Generation Mahindra Thar: What We Know So Far
New-Generation Mahindra Thar: What We Know So Far
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities