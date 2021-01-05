2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

The Audi A4 has been one of the key products that helped the Ingolstadt-based luxury carmaker build its strong brand presence in India. With the 2021 model, the company is offering a sportier design, more features and a powerful petrol engine.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By Seshan Vijayraghvan
2021 Audi A4 Facelift India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images expand View Photos
The 2021 Audi A4 looks sportier, gets more premium creature comforts, and a powerful engine

The 2021 Audi A4 sedan is set to be launched in India today, and we are going to bring you all the live updates from the launch, here. The A4 has been one of the key products that helped the Ingolstadt-based luxury carmaker build its strong brand presence in India, and the updated 2021 model is expected to take that further. The 2021 Audi A4 continues to be in line with the brand's strategy of offering petrol-only cars in India. In this case, it is a 2.0-litre TFSI engine which makes 187 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired to a 7-speed S-tronic gearbox.

s8ka1nbs

The New Audi A4 will go up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series and the Volvo S60, when it is launched in India

Also Read: 2021 Audi A4 Facelift: Price Expectation In India

We have already driven the 2021 Audi A4 and shared our drive experience, and you can read all about it here. With the new A4 Audi has tried to strike a balance between performance and comfort although it will be interesting to see how this car matches up to its rivals in the real world. Also, the new Audi A4, like its predecessor, is locally assembled at the company plant in Aurangabad.

Newsbeep

Visually, the 2021 Audi A4 is certainly a handsome-looking car. It comes with a completely revised front end, which gets a newly designed bumper and a wider single-frame grille, offering an aggressive look. The LED headlights are completely new and the LED daytime running lights too get a new pattern, differentiating it from the previous model. The car also looks slightly sportier, with all the edges and creases, but the 17-inch wheels look pale in comparison to the overall look of the car.

58smbi1o

The dashboard design is similar to the outgoing Audi A4, but the 10.1-inch touchscreen is brand new

0 Comments

Step inside and you'll see that the new A4's cabin too gets its fair share of updates. The car gets a redesigned dashboard with a new infotainment system, and the overall fit and finish inside the car is also very premium and is in line with what you would expect from a car in this segment. The party piece here is the new 10.1-inch MMI screen. Yes, it is an all-new unit and of course, it does get smartphone connectivity in the form of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Here Are All The Live Updates From The Launch Of The 2021 Audi A4:

Jan 5, 2021
Audi A4 Launch: Interior

 The cabin gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that runs Audi's new MMI, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as the voice command feature. The cabin also gets ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, Audi Virtual Cockpit, and more.


Jan 5, 2021
Audi A4 Launch: Pre-Bookings Open
Audi India has already begun accepting pre-bookings for the new A4 facelift that's open for a token of Rs. 2 lakh.
Jan 5, 2021
Audi A4 Launch: Expected Price
The new A4 will be looking to reclaim its position in this segment once again and prices are expected to be competitive against the rivals. Expect the new A4 facelift to start from about Rs. 42 lakh, on par with the BMW 330i, while undercutting the C 200 Progressive.
Jan 5, 2021
Audi A4 Launch: Exterior
The model looks more mature with the single-frame grille, redesigned headlamps with LED DRLs, reworked LED taillights, and a much nicer profile