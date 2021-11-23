2021 Audi Q5 Facelift: All You Need To Know

The Audi Q5 moniker has made a comeback with the launch of the 2021 Q5 facelift in India. Globally, the updated version of the SUV was showcased in June 2020, however, the India launch was delayed due to the pandemic. Now the luxury SUV has finally reached our shores and SUV will be offered in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology, which are priced at Rs. 58.93 lakh and Rs. 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Here's everything else you need to know about the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift.

