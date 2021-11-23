2021 Audi Q5 Facelift: All You Need To Know
The 2021 Audi Q5 is offered in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology, which are priced at Rs. 58.93 lakh and Rs. 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Here's everything else you need to know about the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift.
Highlights
- The Audi Q5 facelift is priced between Rs. 58.93 lakh & Rs. 63.77 lakh
- The Audi Q5 facelift comes as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit
- The Audi Q5 is powered by a 2.0-litre TFSI engine with 7-speed S-Tronic
The Audi Q5 moniker has made a comeback with the launch of the 2021 Q5 facelift in India. Globally, the updated version of the SUV was showcased in June 2020, however, the India launch was delayed due to the pandemic. Now the luxury SUV has finally reached our shores and SUV will be offered in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology, which are priced at Rs. 58.93 lakh and Rs. 63.77 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Here's everything else you need to know about the 2021 Audi Q5 facelift.
- The Audi Q5 is built on the MLB Evo platform, and while it's still the second generation model, visually the SUV comes with several cosmetic updates that are in line with new-gen Audi vehicles. This includes the large singleframe grille with vertical struts, sharper character lines and sleeker headlights and taillights.
- In terms of exterior features, the Q5 comes with a pair of revised full-LED headlamps, with new LED daytime running lamps. The SUV also gets 19-inch 5 double-spoke star style alloy wheels, along with new LED taillights. The SUV also get silver roof rails, side skirts, and silver bumper inserts, with new housing for the foglamps. The SUV also comes in 5 colour options - Navarra Blue, Ibis White, Floret Silver, Mythos Black, and Manhattan Grey.
- Inside, the 2021 Q5 now gets a refreshed cabin featuring black soft-touch material on the dash, with the option of either Atlas Beige or Okapi brown upholstery for the seats. Both use a combination of leather and leatherette materials. Of course, Audi will offer more trim options and customisation choices. The rear bench seat comes with a foldable central armrest and you also get rear AC vents. The luxury SUV comes with a new leather-wrapped multi-functional steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and a tonne of storage options.
- The SUV will get the 3rd generation Modular Infotainment Platform or MIB 3. The system is equipped with a 10.1-inch display, which is standard. Other features include - wireless phone charger, a Comfort key with sensor-controlled boot-lid operation, Audi Exclusive Inlays in Black Piano Lacquer, Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, B&O Premium 3D Sound System and panoramic glass sunroof.
- The Q5 is also equipped with Audi Drive Select offers multiple modes including comfort, dynamic, individual, auto, efficiency and off-road. In terms of safety, the SUV is equipped with 8 airbags, including rear-side airbags, and park assist with parking aid plus.
- Under the hood, the India-spec 2021 Audi Q5 will come with a 2.0-litre 45 TFSI petrol engine that makes 245 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine also comes with a 12-volt mild-hybrid system with brake energy recuperation.
- The Audi Q5's 2.0-litre TFSI engine will be mated to a seven-speed S-Tronic automatic dual-clutch gearbox and will get the Quattro all-wheel drive (AWD) system as standard.
- The Audi Q5 comes to our market as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and is assembled at Audi's parent company, VW Group's Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.
