2021 Audi RS3 Unveiled

The new Audi RS3 is here and it's the most angular design we have seen from the German carmaker in a long shot. Both RS3 variants - performance sedan and hatch, get aggressive design and the grille with its gloss black surround looks imposing, in-turn dominating the front end. Corner air intakes in the bumper add to its cooling capacity and are finished in the RS3-specific hexagonal mesh. Fancy elements also include new LED headlight signature with a checkered flag motif spells out RS3 in matrix font when you lock or unlock the car.

Also Read: Audi e-tron 55 Quattro Review

The new Audi RS3 is the most aggressive model to look at in its segment.

Then, the front fenders get slit-like vents just ahead of the door shut line, and box-style flares over the wheels add a bit muscular appeal. It also gets more aggressive side skirts, a vented rear bumper with the same hexagonal mesh as the front bumper, and a subtle roof spoiler on the boot enhancing its aerodynamics. The kinked-LED taillights too have different lock and unlock animation, and Audi RS-signature dual oval exhaust outlets appear on either side of a gloss black rear diffuser. And, the RS3 comes with an available blacked-out roof panel that look very sporty. Buyers can also opt for the Alu-Optic trim package that accents the front splitter, rear diffuser, bumpers, and side skirts with matte silver trim. While, an available carbon fiber trim package for the same exterior make it look a lot more aggressive.

Buyers can also opt for the Alu-Optic trim package that accents the front splitter, rear diffuser, bumpers, and side skirts with matte silver trim.

Also Read: Audi e-tron And e-tron Sportback To Be Offered With Different Ownership Service Plans

Upgrades also complement its racy character, specifically elements like the standard carbon fibre trim, "RS Runway" or bar graph modes for the tachometer.

The cabin is equipped with a standard 12.3-inch Audi Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster, head-up display and a 10.1-inch infotainment display with MIB3 processor. Upgrades also complement its racy character, specifically elements like the standard carbon fibre trim, "RS Runway" or bar graph modes for the tachometer, RS-signature honeycomb seat quilting available with red, black, or green contrast stitching, and an interior design pack that gives even more red or green accents to the seat corners, dash, and door panels.

Also Read: Audi India Announces Charging Options For e-tron, e-tron Sportback Customers

An interior design pack that gives even more red or green accents to the seat corners, dash, and door panels.

Under the hood, it continues with the same 2.5-litre, in-line five cylinder turbo motor that belts out 389 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox that sends power to the torque-vectoring Quattro All-Wheel-Drive system. There's also a new 22 RS Torque Splitter, which replaces the rear differential to channelise 100 per cent torque to either wheel as needed, and balancing understeer by overdriving the outside wheel in corners. Then, there's a unique drive mode- RS Torque Rear that sends as much power as possible to the rear wheels letting you pull of some nice drifts and donuts. But the new RS Performance mode balances power distribution more evenly, eliminating understeer. It can also clock triple-digit speeds in just 3.8 seconds which is the best-in-class performance figures, while standard top-speed in limited at 250 kmph. Opting for the optional performance package will let you tick 280 kmph and if you go for ceramic front brakes, the RS3 can hit a staggering 290 kmph), making it the fastest vehicle in its segment.

Also Read: Audi e-tron And e-tron Sportback Pre-Bookings Open In India

It gets the same 2.5-litre, five-cylinder motor, but with a host of mechanical and performance upgrades.

It also gets a standard sport suspension with shock absorbers and model specific valves in a bid to improve response and prevent performance degradation. However, an adaptive suspension is available, with active dampers that continuously adjust themselves depending on the road condition, driver demands, and drive mode settings. Other alterations include stiffer bearings, subframes, and stabilizers for the front double-wishbone suspension. Stiffer rear wheel carriers help absorb some of the lateral forces passed by the RS Torque Splitter, and the variable-ratio steering varies its response based on current conditions. The RS3 sits an inch or 25 mm lower to the ground compared to the A3 and that helps keeping the centre of gravity low.