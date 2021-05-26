  • Home
The Bentley Bentayga S is the performance-oriented variant which is positioned between the Bentayga and Bentayga Speed.
authorBy Shubham Parashar
26-May-21 02:58 PM IST
2021 Bentley Bentayga S V8 Unveiled With Performance Upgrades banner
Highlights
  • The Bentley Bentayga S is positioned between Bentayga and Bentayga Speed.
  • It gets Sport Drive, Dynamic Ride and performance exhaust as standard.
  • It clocks 100 kmph in 4.4 seconds with a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine.

Bentley has added a new variant in the Bentayga's line-up- the Bentayga S which is positioned between the Bentayga and Bentayga Speed variants. It's a performance-oriented version of the SUV and gets the new Bentley Dynamic Ride system. Essentially, this is an active anti-roll system with a 48-volt system which Bentley claims is first in the industry. The system can react within just 0.3 seconds and applies 1,300 Nm of peak torque to balance lateral rolling forces when cornering. Bentley also says that the system is standard on the Bentayga S and provides optimal cabin stability and maximum tyre grip.

Also Read: Bentley Celebrates 75 Years Of Manufacturing Cars In Crewe

i05kna9g

The Bentley Bentayga S gets Sport Driving Mode and Dynamic Ride System as standard offerings.

Then the new Bentley Bentayga S is also equipped with the Sport driving mode as standard which enhances the steering feedback along with more responsive throttle and up to 15 per cent stiffer suspension due to the increased pressure in the damping system. A new performance exhaust system comes as standard as well with free-flowing primary and secondary pipes. Moreover, Bentley has also re-calibrated the torque vectoring system on the Bentayga S.

Also Read: 2022 Bentley Flying Spur Unveiled

gq55pht

It gets an all-black cabin on the inside with dual-stitching.

That said, it remains pretty much unchanged under the hood. The 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine puts out 535 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque and it clocks triple-digit speeds in 4.4 seconds further ticking a top-speed of 290 kmph. Then, Bentley also says that that if driven with a light foot, the Bentayga S can cover 654 km in a single tank of fuel.

Also Read: Bentley's 2021 Pikes Peak Race Car Unveiled

60v5u2oo

The Bentley Bentayga S looks sportier than the standard SUV.

Now coming to visual updates, the Bentayga S gets black door mirrors and black-painted side sills along with tinted headlights and taillights. At the rear, there's also a new and larger spoiler stretching the roofline in addition to the split oval exhaust tailpipes. And of course, there's also the S badging.

