carandbike logo
search

2021 BMW 6 Series GT Facelift Launch Date Revealed

BMW India will launch the 2021 6 Series GT Facelift on April 8, 2021. The grand tourer made its global debut last year and it gets updated styling along with more equipment.

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will be launched on April 8, 2021 expand View Photos
The 2021 BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo will be launched on April 8, 2021

Highlights

  • BMW will launch the 2021 6 Series Gran Turismo in India on April 8, 2021
  • The 2021 BMW 6GT gets revised styling and more equipment
  • It is likely to get the same engine options as the current model

BMW is all set to launch the 2021 6 Series GT Facelift in India on April 8, 2021. The grand tourer made its global debut last year. For 2021, the car gets updated styling along with more equipment. Firstly, the new model now gets a wider 'kidney grille' up front, re-styled headlights and revised bumpers. The rear section sees the introduction of new taillights and the notch-back design continues to be the same as before. Needless to say, the new 6GT will be longer in length than the current 5 Series, offering more space, overall.

Also Read: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Launched In India

f127iooc

(The BMW 6GT is likely to get the same engine options before)

The cabin of the 2021 6 Series Gran Turismo also gets significant updates. The older 10.25-inch screen now gets replaced with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other standard features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, sunroof, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable rear seats and BMW Laser Light on the 'M Sport' variants. Then you also get features like adaptive rear spoiler, air suspension with self-levelling, various drive modes and much more.

Also Read: BMW's New Gen iDrive System To Provide Level 2 Autonomous Driving Capability

hs4b3u6k

(The interior of the 2021 6 Series GT gets significant updates as well)

0 Comments

The current model gets three engine options, which are a 2.0-litre turbo petrol on the 630i, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel on the 620d and a 3.0-litre straight six diesel engine on the 630d. Expect the facelifted model to continue with the same engine options and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which is standard across all engine options. Prices of the current BMW 6 Series GT range starts at ₹ 66 lakh and goes up to ₹ 77 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Expect the 2021 model to be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing car.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on BMW Cars

x
Baahubali Star Prabhas Brings Home The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
Baahubali Star Prabhas Brings Home The Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster
COVID-19 Pandemic: Government Extends Vehicle Documents Validity Till June 2021
COVID-19 Pandemic: Government Extends Vehicle Documents Validity Till June 2021
MG Cyberster Electric Supercar Teased; Gets 800 Km Range And A Gaming Cockpit
MG Cyberster Electric Supercar Teased; Gets 800 Km Range And A Gaming Cockpit
New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year
New-Generation KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing In India Ahead Of Launch This Year
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities