2021 BMW 6 Series GT Facelift Launch Date Revealed

BMW is all set to launch the 2021 6 Series GT Facelift in India on April 8, 2021. The grand tourer made its global debut last year. For 2021, the car gets updated styling along with more equipment. Firstly, the new model now gets a wider 'kidney grille' up front, re-styled headlights and revised bumpers. The rear section sees the introduction of new taillights and the notch-back design continues to be the same as before. Needless to say, the new 6GT will be longer in length than the current 5 Series, offering more space, overall.

(The BMW 6GT is likely to get the same engine options before)

The cabin of the 2021 6 Series Gran Turismo also gets significant updates. The older 10.25-inch screen now gets replaced with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other standard features include a 12.3-inch digital instrument console, sunroof, ambient lighting, 360-degree camera, 4-zone climate control, electrically adjustable rear seats and BMW Laser Light on the 'M Sport' variants. Then you also get features like adaptive rear spoiler, air suspension with self-levelling, various drive modes and much more.

(The interior of the 2021 6 Series GT gets significant updates as well)

The current model gets three engine options, which are a 2.0-litre turbo petrol on the 630i, a 2.0-litre turbo diesel on the 620d and a 3.0-litre straight six diesel engine on the 630d. Expect the facelifted model to continue with the same engine options and an 8-speed automatic gearbox, which is standard across all engine options. Prices of the current BMW 6 Series GT range starts at ₹ 66 lakh and goes up to ₹ 77 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Expect the 2021 model to be priced at a slight premium over the outgoing car.

