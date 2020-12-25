2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Scooter Of The Year Nominees

The carandbike awards are back and how! Yes, along the festive season and the New Year, the awards season is here as well. Along with the awards, the much-awaited 'Viewers' Choice Awards are back as well. This time around, we have the Viewers' Choice Awards for 'Car of the year, Bike of the year, Tech/Gadget of the year and lastly, the Scooter of the year. In this story, we tell you about the nominees for the 2021 carandbike Viewers' Choice Scooter Of The Year. Take a look!

Ather 450X

(The Ather 450X looks futuristic and boasts of excellent build quality as well)

The Ather 450X is one of the best electric scooters you can buy in India today. It replaces the existing Ather 450. The 450X will be available in two variants - the 450X Plus, and the 450X Pro, or rather two performance levels, which can be switched according to riding style and different payment plans. The new 450X uses a larger lithium-ion battery pack producing 2.9 kWh, while the electric motor now develops 6 kW (up from 5.4 kW), equivalent of 8 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque. Top speed is still limited to 85 kmph, but acceleration has improved with 0-40 kmph rated at just 3.3 seconds. Maximum claimed range is now 85 km on a single charge, while battery warranty is unlimited, both on the Ather 450X Plus and the Ather 450X Pro. Prices for the Ather 450X start at ₹ 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Chetak

(The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was launched at the beginning of 2020)

The Bajaj Chetak is yet another EV that was launched this year. Reviving the iconic Chetak brand, Bajaj jumped into the EV fray this year. The design is classic, reminiscent of the old Bajaj scooter. Power on the Bajaj Chetak comes from the IP67 rated 3 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery powers a 4 kW (5.36 bhp) electric motor and makes 3.8 kW (5 bhp) of continuous power. The scooter makes 16 Nm of peak torque. The model offers two modes - Eco and Sport, providing a range of 85 km and 95 km respectively. Bajaj says the battery has a life of 70,000 km and can be charged to 100 per cent in five hours, while one hour of charging time offers 25 per cent of battery life. The Bajaj Chetak EV is sold in two variants, Premium and Urbane, which are priced at ₹ 1.20 lakh and ₹ 1.15 lakh respectively. Prices are ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru.

Hero Destini 125

(The Hero Destini 125 was the first 125 cc scooter from Hero)

The Hero Destini 125 is a 125 cc scooter from the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world. In fact, it was the first 125 cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp in India. The Destini 125 gets classic scooter styling, decent features and frugal 125 cc engine. The 124.6 cc air-cooled fuel-injected engine makes a maximum of 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and develops a 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a CVT automatic transmission and comes with both electric and kick starter function. The metal wheel variant is priced at ₹ 66,310 and the alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 69,700. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

TVS iQube

(The TVS iQube is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh (On-road, Bengaluru)

TVS launched the iQube electric scooter at about the same time as the Bajaj Chetak. It is the first electric two-wheeler from TVS and it offers a bunch of features along with being eco-friendly too. The TVS iQube Electric is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh (On-road, Bengaluru) and it will be available in just one variant. gets a 2.25 kWh lithium-ion battery along with a 4.4 kW motor. The scooter has two riding modes which are economy and power. The top speed of the iQube EV is about 78 kmph and it has a range of about 75 kilometres. The battery can be charged fully with the standard 5A charger in about 4-5 hours. The electric motor develops an equivalent of 6 bhp and 140 Nm and the 0-40 kmph sprint is done is 4.2 seconds. The scooter gets a fully digital instrument console which is Bluetooth enabled and also gets TVS' SmartXonnect technology.

