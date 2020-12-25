New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Scooter Of The Year Nominees

The carandbike awards are back! And so are the Viewers' Choice Awards. We list down all the nominees for the '2021 Viewers' Choice Scooter Of The Year' award. So here goes!

Kingshuk Dutta By  Kingshuk Dutta | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Here are the nominees of the 2021 carandbike Viewers' Choice Scooter Of The Year award expand View Photos
Here are the nominees of the 2021 carandbike Viewers' Choice Scooter Of The Year award

Highlights

  • The Ather 450X is one of the best electric scooter that you can buy
  • TVS and Bajaj launched electric scooters this year as well
  • The Destini 125 was Hero's first 125 cc scooter model

The carandbike awards are back and how! Yes, along the festive season and the New Year, the awards season is here as well. Along with the awards, the much-awaited 'Viewers' Choice Awards are back as well. This time around, we have the Viewers' Choice Awards for 'Car of the year, Bike of the year, Tech/Gadget of the year and lastly, the Scooter of the year. In this story, we tell you about the nominees for the 2021 carandbike Viewers' Choice Scooter Of The Year. Take a look!

Ather 450X

eo406i3k

(The Ather 450X looks futuristic and boasts of excellent build quality as well)

The Ather 450X is one of the best electric scooters you can buy in India today. It replaces the existing Ather 450. The 450X will be available in two variants - the 450X Plus, and the 450X Pro, or rather two performance levels, which can be switched according to riding style and different payment plans. The new 450X uses a larger lithium-ion battery pack producing 2.9 kWh, while the electric motor now develops 6 kW (up from 5.4 kW), equivalent of 8 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque. Top speed is still limited to 85 kmph, but acceleration has improved with 0-40 kmph rated at just 3.3 seconds. Maximum claimed range is now 85 km on a single charge, while battery warranty is unlimited, both on the Ather 450X Plus and the Ather 450X Pro. Prices for the Ather 450X start at ₹ 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Also Read: Living With The Ather 450X

Newsbeep

Bajaj Chetak

tab68cl8

(The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter was launched at the beginning of 2020)

The Bajaj Chetak is yet another EV that was launched this year. Reviving the iconic Chetak brand, Bajaj jumped into the EV fray this year. The design is classic, reminiscent of the old Bajaj scooter. Power on the Bajaj Chetak comes from the IP67 rated 3 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery powers a 4 kW (5.36 bhp) electric motor and makes 3.8 kW (5 bhp) of continuous power. The scooter makes 16 Nm of peak torque. The model offers two modes - Eco and Sport, providing a range of 85 km and 95 km respectively. Bajaj says the battery has a life of 70,000 km and can be charged to 100 per cent in five hours, while one hour of charging time offers 25 per cent of battery life. The Bajaj Chetak EV is sold in two variants, Premium and Urbane, which are priced at ₹ 1.20 lakh and ₹ 1.15 lakh respectively. Prices are ex-showroom, Pune and Bengaluru.

Also Read: Bajaj Chetak EV Launched In India

Hero Destini 125

mv190l5k

(The Hero Destini 125 was the first 125 cc scooter from Hero)

The Hero Destini 125 is a 125 cc scooter from the largest two-wheeler manufacturer in the world. In fact, it was the first 125 cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp in India. The Destini 125 gets classic scooter styling, decent features and frugal 125 cc engine. The 124.6 cc air-cooled fuel-injected engine makes a maximum of 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and develops a 10.4 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a CVT automatic transmission and comes with both electric and kick starter function. The metal wheel variant is priced at ₹ 66,310 and the alloy wheel variant is priced at ₹ 69,700. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Also Read: Hero Destini 125 Review

TVS iQube

r3n9kjvk

(The TVS iQube is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh (On-road, Bengaluru)

TVS launched the iQube electric scooter at about the same time as the Bajaj Chetak. It is the first electric two-wheeler from TVS and it offers a bunch of features along with being eco-friendly too. The TVS iQube Electric is priced at ₹ 1.15 lakh (On-road, Bengaluru) and it will be available in just one variant. gets a 2.25 kWh lithium-ion battery along with a 4.4 kW motor. The scooter has two riding modes which are economy and power. The top speed of the iQube EV is about 78 kmph and it has a range of about 75 kilometres. The battery can be charged fully with the standard 5A charger in about 4-5 hours. The electric motor develops an equivalent of 6 bhp and 140 Nm and the 0-40 kmph sprint is done is 4.2 seconds. The scooter gets a fully digital instrument console which is Bluetooth enabled and also gets TVS' SmartXonnect technology.

0 Comments

Also Read: TVS iQube Review

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years
Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas
Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
Magna And LG Join Hands To Make Components For Electric Cars
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 EICMA Motorcycle Show Dates Revealed
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Scooter Of The Year Nominees
2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Scooter Of The Year Nominees
Automotive Manufacturers That Have Announced Price Hikes In India
Automotive Manufacturers That Have Announced Price Hikes In India
Expect To See Major Growth In The Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment In 2021: Industry Experts
Expect To See Major Growth In The Pre-Owned Luxury Car Segment In 2021: Industry Experts
Made-in-India KTM 490 Duke Launch In 2022, Confirms CEO
Made-in-India KTM 490 Duke Launch In 2022, Confirms CEO
Upcoming Car Launches In January 2021
Upcoming Car Launches In January 2021
Volkswagen CEO Feels Apple Car Could Intensify Competition In EV space 
Volkswagen CEO Feels Apple Car Could Intensify Competition In EV space 
Delhi High Court Recommends State Government To Give More Time To Motorists To Apply For HSRP And Colour Coded Stickers
Delhi High Court Recommends State Government To Give More Time To Motorists To Apply For HSRP And Colour Coded Stickers
2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Confirmed In Emission Documents
2021 KTM 1290 Super Duke RR Confirmed In Emission Documents
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Nuru Starts Charging For Robot Deliveries In California 
Nuru Starts Charging For Robot Deliveries In California 
Japan Aims To Eliminate Petrol Vehicles By Mid-2030s, Boost Green Growth
Japan Aims To Eliminate Petrol Vehicles By Mid-2030s, Boost Green Growth
Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years
Over 70,000 Maruti Suzuki Super Carry LCVs Were Sold In Last 4 Years
Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas
Bentley's Flying Spur Reindeer Eight Is Santa's New Chariot This Christmas
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Delhi Government Waives Penalty On Road Tax Liabilities Between April-December In View Of COVID-19
Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Citroen Berlingo MPV Spotted Testing In India Sans Camouflage
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Upcoming Car Launches In January 2021
Upcoming Car Launches In January 2021

New Car Models

Ferrari Roma

Coupe, 0 Kmpl
Ferrari Roma
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.61 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 7,49,377 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Innova Crysta

MUV, 10.75 - 15.1 Kmpl
Toyota Innova Crysta
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 16.26 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 33,753 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Nissan Magnite

SUV, 17.7 - 20 Kmpl
Nissan Magnite
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 4.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,358 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai Venue

SUV, 17.5 - 23.7 Kmpl
Hyundai Venue
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,012 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Gib Motor 300x600
x
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India Offers Cashback On SP 125
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
U.S. Regulator Modifies Ban To Allow Mahindra To Sell New Roxor Models In Jeep Case
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda To Discontinue Civic And CR-V In India As Production Shifts To Tapukara Plant
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Honda H'Ness CB 350 Review: Modern Talking
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities