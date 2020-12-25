2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards: Car of the Year Nominees

The carandbike Awards is back again, and we have officially announced the nominees for the 2021 CNB Viewers' Choice category. Despite the coronavirus pandemic and the resultant lockdown, we saw a host of exciting new car launches this year across different segments, and all of them have managed to make a strong case for themselves. For this edition of the CNB Viewers' Choice Awards, we have six new nominees, and you can be the lucky one to drive home the winning car. All you need to do is visit the carandbike website and vote for your favourite contender.

Here are the Car of the Year nominees for the 2021 CNB Viewers' Choice Awards:

Honda City

The new-gen Honda City sedan takes a major leap compared to the previous-gen model in terms of looks, features and performance

The new-gen Honda City is a major leap compared to the previous-gen model. Apart from the new design and styling, the car also comes with a host of new and premium features like full-LED headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED taillamps and a lot more. Inside the cabin, the car comes with features like premium leather interior, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, electric sunroof, and Alexa remote compatibility, which is an industry's first feature. Under the hood, the 2020 Honda City gets both petrol and diesel engines, and both are 1.5-litre four-cylinder units. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional CVT automatic for the petrol version.

Hyundai i20

The new-gen Hyundai i20 premium hatchback comes with a new set of petrol and diesel engines

The new-gen Hyundai i20 too has been a much-anticipated product, and the premium hatchback comes with bold new styling and a host of premium features that make it a more upmarket product. The car gets LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone alloys, LED taillamps and the sunroof are just some of its key highlighting features. The cabin, on the other hand, gets bold styling along with a large touchscreen infotainment system that gets Hyundai BlueLink connected car tech, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new i20 also gets a new set of engines, which include a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The 1.2 petrol and 1.5 diesel get a 5-speed and a 6-speed manual gearbox respectively, while the former also comes with an optional iVT automatic unit. The 1.0 turbo gets a 6-speed iMT and an optional DCT automatic unit.

Mahindra Thar

The second-gen Mahindra Thar for the first time comes with an optional hard-top roof along with several premium and smart features

The new-gen Mahindra Thar was one of the most anticipated launches in 2020. The second-gen Thar has become an instant success, garnering over 20,000 bookings in just about 20 days. In fact, the new Mahindra Thar is overbooked until mid-2021. The off-road SUV is built on a new platform that has made it a far more superior product, in fact, it recently bagged a 4-star safety rating from the Global NCAP, which is commendable for this model. The new Thar comes in two options, an adventure focused AX option and lifestyle-oriented LX options, and for the first time, the SUV also gets a hard-top roof. The SUV also gets better cabin insulation, roof-mounted speakers, a touchscreen infotainment system, and forward-facing rear seats with 3-point seat belts. Under the hood, it gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbo petrol engine and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine, with the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit for both.

MG Hector Plus

The MG Hector Plus is essentially a 3-row, 6-seater version of the regular Hector SUV

The MG Hector Plus is essentially a 3-row, 6-seater version of the Hector and is just marginally longer than its 5-seater counterpart. There have been subtle changes made to its design as well, for instance, it gets a heavily updated front and rear bumper, which look much nicer in our opinion, while the layout of its headlight cluster too is new. On the inside, the Hector Plus gets an identical layout for the dashboard, but it also gets a 3-row set-up with captain seats in the second row. Also, the SUV gets new upholstery and interior trim. Like the Hector, this too gets the same 10.4-inch vertical display that gives you access to a whole bunch of features including the connected car tech iSmart. It also shares its engine line-up with the Hector. So you get the 2.0-litre diesel engine, the 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 1.5-litre petrol hybrid. The petrol and petrol-hybrid versions come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional DCT automatic (petrol only). The diesel gets the 6-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Nissan Magnite

The Nissan Magnite is right now the most affordable subcompact SUV you can buy

The Nissan Magnite is the newest addition to the subcompact SUV space, and it is right now the most affordable subcompact SUV you can buy. The higher-spec XV or XV Premium trims of the SUV get an optional 'Tech Pack' with add-on features like - wireless charger, air purifier, ambient mood lighting, puddle lamps and high-end speakers from JBL. Apart from that, the Magnite gets an 8-inch infotainment system, wireless charging, segment-first 360-degree camera and more. Under the hood, the new Nissan Magnite comes with two petrol engine options - a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit. Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox for both the engines, however, the turbo petrol unit also comes with an optional CVT automatic unit.

Tata Altroz

The Tata Altroz is built on the new ALFA platform and employs the Impact 2.0 design language

The Tata Altroz too dazzled us with its looks when it went on sale in January this year and it was the second model from Tata's stable, after the Nexon, to secure a commendable five-star safety rating from Global NCAP. The Altroz is built on the new ALFA platform and employs the Impact 2.0 design language. In our books, it's one of the best-looking hatchbacks in the market. The car feels comfortable on the inside and is well-equipped in terms of features like a 7.0-inch touchscreen system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto among others. The new Altroz is powered by a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre naturally aspirated Revotron motor and a 1.5-litre turbocharged Revotorq unit. Transmission duties are carried out by 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

