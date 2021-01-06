2021 Honda Gold Wing Unveiled With Updates

Honda has announced the 2021 Honda Gold Wing line-up with updates designed to deliver improved comfort and convenience for long distance touring. The Gold Wing is now available in four different variants, with the choice of either a manual six-speed transmission or the automatic DTC. The engine continues to be the 1,833 cc, liquid-cooled flat-six unit, which makes 125 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm. The Gold Wing is available in the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission, with an electric reverse gear, or a 7-speed forward and reverse automatic DTC.

Also Read: Honda Gold Wing Now Gets Android Auto

Minor changes include more luggage space on the Tour edition, better pillion comfort and improved speakers

The changes for 2021 include improved speakers, as well as much more pillion comfort for the Gold Wing Tour. The standard model is available in a new colour, called Pearl Deep Mud Grey, and the top-spec Tour edition is available in Gunmetal Black Metallic and Candy Ardent Red for the DTC Tour variant. The Gold Wing Tour also gets Android Auto, along with Apple CarPlay. The 2021 Honda Gold Wing with manual transmission has a kerb weight of 366 kg, while the DCT variant has a kerb weight of 367 kg.

Also Read: Patents Reveal Radar Technology For New Honda Gold Wing

The 2021 Honda Gold Wing is available in 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DTC)

The top-spec 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour also gets a boost in luggage capacity, with an increase from 110 to 121 litres, with the pillion backrest also being modified for the new bike. The seats on the Tour version also get slightly more premium looking synthetic leather cover. The speakers have 45 watts of power, and the automatic volume-adjustment level feature is improved on the new model. Prices for India are expected to be announced in a few months from now, when the new Honda Gold Wing is introduced here.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.