New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Jeep Compass Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The 2021 Jeep Compass SUV will be offered in five variants - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and a newly added top-end trim called, S.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will also come in a all-new Techno Green shade expand View Photos
The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will also come in a all-new Techno Green shade

Highlights

  • 2021 Jeep Compass variants - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O) & S
  • The Compass facelift will also come in a new Techno Green shade
  • Mechanically, the 2021 Jeep Compass will remain unchanged

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is all set to go on sale in India on January 27, and ahead of its launch now, details regarding its variants and features have leaked online. The leaked photo appears to be from an internal presentation and it tells us that the updated Compass SUV will be offered in five variants - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and a newly added top-end trim called, S. It also comes with a disclaimer that the "Features Might Vary After Official Brochure Launch".

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launch Date Announced

og6qkr68

The 2021 Jeep Compass SUV will be offered in five variants - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and the new S trim

Here's The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift's Variant-Wise Features List:

Jeep Compass - Sports

According to the leaked details, the entry-level Sports variant of the Jeep Compass will come with features like - 17-inch alloy wheels, LED reflector headlamps, shark-fin antenna, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and rear wiper with defogger. The SUV will also get auto start/stop button, premium black fabric upholstery, all 4 power windows, new 8.4-inch touchscreen display with U Connect, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 3.5-inch MID unit, manual AC and 4 speakers.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India

Newsbeep

In terms of safety features the new Compass will come with 2 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, auto electric parking brakes, 4 disc brakes with 4 channel ABS, rain brake support, and electrical roll-over mitigation. The SUV will also get features like - hydraulic boost failure compensation, dynamic steering torque, traction control, frequency selective dampening, suspension, and hill start assist.

kcmmga1

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift gets new, larger infotainment screen and updated interiors

Jeep Compass - Longitude

In addition to the features offered with the Sports trim, the Longitude is said to come with push-button start-stop system, roof rails, sky grey interior, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 6 speakers, electrically folding ORVMs, and LED foglamps.

Also Read: FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022

Jeep Compass - Limited

Additionally, the Limited variant of the Jeep Compass facelift will offer - Auto Hold (AT Only), hill descent control in 4x4, dual colour option, 12-way power-adjustable drive seat with memory function, electrochromic mirror, auto headlamps, 6 airbags and rain-sensing wipers. This variant will also get Mckenz leather upholstery, 18-inch alloy wheels, auto-folding ORVMs, rear LED signature taillamps and front skid plates.

dk9n2mkg

The 2021 Jeep Compass Limited (O) variant will come with a dual panoramic sunroof

Jeep Compass - Limited (O)

As the name suggests, the Limited (O) trim offers optional features like a dual panoramic sunroof, U Connect with a larger 10.1-inch screen and power tailgate.

Jeep Compass - S

The new top-of-the-line S variant of the 2021 Compass SUV adds a bunch of premium creature comforts like 9 speaker system from Alpine, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, black leather upholstery, wireless charging, a bigger 10.25-inch MID cluster, ambient footlights, power seat for the front passenger, painter cladding, power tailgate, and LED projector headlamps with reflectors.

ps1q8208

The new Jeep Compass facelift now gets connected car features along with voice command assist and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be offered in 7 colour options - Exotic Red, Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue and the all-new Techno Green shade. Under the hood, the SUV will continue to offer the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

0 Comments

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Jeep Compass

New Jeep Compass

New Jeep Compass

Expected Price
₹ 15 - 21 Lakh
Expected Launch
Jan 2021
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Gib 300x600
x
Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Due To Higher Costs
Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Due To Higher Costs
Road Safety Month 2021: Importance Of Riding Gear When On A Two-Wheeler
Road Safety Month 2021: Importance Of Riding Gear When On A Two-Wheeler
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
2021 Tata Safari SUV Teaser Reveals Captain Seats
Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021
Bajaj Dominar Range Gets First Price Hike For 2021
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities