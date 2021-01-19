2021 Jeep Compass Variant Details Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will also come in a all-new Techno Green shade

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift is all set to go on sale in India on January 27, and ahead of its launch now, details regarding its variants and features have leaked online. The leaked photo appears to be from an internal presentation and it tells us that the updated Compass SUV will be offered in five variants - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and a newly added top-end trim called, S. It also comes with a disclaimer that the "Features Might Vary After Official Brochure Launch".

The 2021 Jeep Compass SUV will be offered in five variants - Sports, Longitude, Limited, Limited (O), and the new S trim

Here's The 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift's Variant-Wise Features List:

Jeep Compass - Sports

According to the leaked details, the entry-level Sports variant of the Jeep Compass will come with features like - 17-inch alloy wheels, LED reflector headlamps, shark-fin antenna, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and rear wiper with defogger. The SUV will also get auto start/stop button, premium black fabric upholstery, all 4 power windows, new 8.4-inch touchscreen display with U Connect, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 3.5-inch MID unit, manual AC and 4 speakers.

In terms of safety features the new Compass will come with 2 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking camera, auto electric parking brakes, 4 disc brakes with 4 channel ABS, rain brake support, and electrical roll-over mitigation. The SUV will also get features like - hydraulic boost failure compensation, dynamic steering torque, traction control, frequency selective dampening, suspension, and hill start assist.

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift gets new, larger infotainment screen and updated interiors

Jeep Compass - Longitude

In addition to the features offered with the Sports trim, the Longitude is said to come with push-button start-stop system, roof rails, sky grey interior, 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, 6 speakers, electrically folding ORVMs, and LED foglamps.

Jeep Compass - Limited

Additionally, the Limited variant of the Jeep Compass facelift will offer - Auto Hold (AT Only), hill descent control in 4x4, dual colour option, 12-way power-adjustable drive seat with memory function, electrochromic mirror, auto headlamps, 6 airbags and rain-sensing wipers. This variant will also get Mckenz leather upholstery, 18-inch alloy wheels, auto-folding ORVMs, rear LED signature taillamps and front skid plates.

The 2021 Jeep Compass Limited (O) variant will come with a dual panoramic sunroof

Jeep Compass - Limited (O)

As the name suggests, the Limited (O) trim offers optional features like a dual panoramic sunroof, U Connect with a larger 10.1-inch screen and power tailgate.

Jeep Compass - S

The new top-of-the-line S variant of the 2021 Compass SUV adds a bunch of premium creature comforts like 9 speaker system from Alpine, 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, black leather upholstery, wireless charging, a bigger 10.25-inch MID cluster, ambient footlights, power seat for the front passenger, painter cladding, power tailgate, and LED projector headlamps with reflectors.

The new Jeep Compass facelift now gets connected car features along with voice command assist and over-the-air (OTA) updates.

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will be offered in 7 colour options - Exotic Red, Magnesio Grey, Minimal Grey, Bright White, Brilliant Black, Galaxy Blue and the all-new Techno Green shade. Under the hood, the SUV will continue to offer the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

