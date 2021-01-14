2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launch Date Announced

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will come in a new dark green colour and an updated cabin

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will officially go on sale in India on January 27. The company, which recently unveiled the updated SUV will be announcing the prices at the time of the launch, and the deliveries too are expected to commence on the same day. Jeep India has already opened pre-bookings for the new Compass, and we expect the SUV to be priced in the range of ₹ 15 lakh to ₹ 21 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Upon launch, it will go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, and Skoda Karoq.

The 2021 Jeep Compass comes with a host of visual updates including a new dark shade of green body colour option. The SUV also looks more aggressive than the outgoing model, and it gets a bigger chrome finished seven-slat grille, sleek-looking new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, tweaked faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, new 5-spoke alloy wheels, new LED taillamps, and more.

The new Jeep Compass comes with sharper styling and a host of new premium features

The cabin too has received some major updates, including a newly designed dashboard featuring a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, new knobs and buttons for in-car controls, and heavy use of soft-touch material. Features include - a new 3-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, auto AC, a 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument console and more. The SUV also gets an updated instrument console along with FCA's new Uconnect 5 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

On the inside the Jeep Compass facelift gets an updated dashboard and a new infotainment screen and updated interiors.

In terms of safety tech, the new Jeep Compass will be equipped with seven airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and a host of electronics including electronic stability program (ESP), brake assist (BA), terrain modes, hill assist (HA) and hill descent control (HDC) among others. Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be offered with the same set of powertrains as seen on the current model - the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

