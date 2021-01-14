New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launch Date Announced

The 2021 Jeep Compass SUV will be launched in India on January 27, and that is when we expect the deliveries to commence as well. Jeep India has already opened pre-bookings for the new Compass.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will come in a new dark green colour and an updated cabin expand View Photos
The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will come in a new dark green colour and an updated cabin

Highlights

  • The updated Jeep Compass will be launched on January 27, 2021
  • The 2021 Jeep Compass will get a host of premium features
  • Mechanically, the 2021 Jeep Compass will remain unchanged

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will officially go on sale in India on January 27. The company, which recently unveiled the updated SUV will be announcing the prices at the time of the launch, and the deliveries too are expected to commence on the same day. Jeep India has already opened pre-bookings for the new Compass, and we expect the SUV to be priced in the range of ₹ 15 lakh to ₹ 21 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Upon launch, it will go up against the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Hyundai Tucson, and Skoda Karoq.

Also Read: 2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Unveiled In India

The 2021 Jeep Compass comes with a host of visual updates including a new dark shade of green body colour option. The SUV also looks more aggressive than the outgoing model, and it gets a bigger chrome finished seven-slat grille, sleek-looking new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, redesigned bumper, tweaked faux skid plate, bigger air dam, new fog lamps, new 5-spoke alloy wheels, new LED taillamps, and more.

dk9n2mkg

The new Jeep Compass comes with sharper styling and a host of new premium features

The cabin too has received some major updates, including a newly designed dashboard featuring a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen unit, new knobs and buttons for in-car controls, and heavy use of soft-touch material. Features include - a new 3-spoke steering wheel, ventilated front seats, wireless smartphone charging, auto AC, a 360-degree parking camera, a fully digital instrument console and more. The SUV also gets an updated instrument console along with FCA's new Uconnect 5 system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Newsbeep

Also Read: FCA To Launch Four New Locally-Produced Jeep SUVs In India By 2022

kcmmga1

On the inside the Jeep Compass facelift gets an updated dashboard and a new infotainment screen and updated interiors.

0 Comments

In terms of safety tech, the new Jeep Compass will be equipped with seven airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and a host of electronics including electronic stability program (ESP), brake assist (BA), terrain modes, hill assist (HA) and hill descent control (HDC) among others. Under the hood, the 2021 Jeep Compass will be offered with the same set of powertrains as seen on the current model - the 1.4-litre Multi-air petrol engine and 2.0-litre Multi-jet diesel unit. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual gearbox, an optional 9-speed torque converter and a 7-speed DCT automatic, respectively.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Research on Jeep Compass

New Jeep Compass

New Jeep Compass

Expected Price
₹ 15 - 21 Lakh
Expected Launch
Feb 2021
SUV
Petrol, Diesel
find-new-car
View Specification & Features
compare-cars
Check User Ratings & Reviews
 emi
Check On-Road Price
Gib 300x600
x
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
2021 Tata Safari Revealed; Production Begins
Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of The Boxster With Limited Edition Model
Porsche Celebrates 25 Years Of The Boxster With Limited Edition Model
Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru, Registers Indian Subsidiary
Tesla To Set-up Operations In Bengaluru, Registers Indian Subsidiary
New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch
New 2021 Tata Safari Images Surface From Plant Ahead Of Launch
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities