MG Motor India kick-started the year 2021 on a positive note by launching the Hector facelift in India. The Chinese-owned British carmaker now has introduced an updated model of its all-electric SUV, the ZS EV, in the country. The 2021 ZS EV now comes with all-new HT battery, 17-inch tyres, increased ground clearance and an eco-tree challenge feature for i-Smart EV 2.0. The SUV has received its first update since its launch, which was more than a year ago. MG has priced the 2021 ZS EV at an introductory price of ₹ 20.99 lakh for the Excite variant, while the Exclusive trim costs ₹ 24.18 lakh (All prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

With the new 44.5 kWh HT battery, the 2021 ZS EV will now offer an updated range of up to 419 km on a single charge.

It is MG's second product in India for the year 2021 after Hector facelift. Just like the outgoing model, it will be assembled locally at its Halol manufacturing plant in Gujarat. The carmaker continues to offer the SUV in two variants - Exclusive and Excite.

Visually, the overall design remains unchanged and continues to sport a deep concave grille featuring chrome accents, London-eye projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, windmill inspired 17-inch diamond-cut machined alloy wheels, roof rails, rear spoiler, ORVMs with side indicators, body-coloured bumpers and more. Dimension-wise, the SUV measures 4314 mm in length, 1809 mm in width, 1620 mm in height and the wheelbase stands at 2585 mm. The company has increased the ground clearance to 177 mm and also raised the battery placement by 205 mm.

The cabin of the 2021 MG ZS EV is neatly designed with all-black interiors along with leather dashboard, leather seats and chrome-finished door handles giving a premium look. There's also an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MG's i-Smart EV 2.0 system. It also continues to get three driving modes - Sport, Normal and Eco. The SUV also gets a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing front wiper, cruise control, auto headlamps, power-adjustable driver seat, push-button start-stop with smart entry, electronic gear knob, PM filter and more. As for safety, the SUV comes equipped with six airbags, ABS, brake assist, ESC, electric parking brake, tyre pressure monitor, ISOFIX mounts, hill start assist, hill descent control, rear camera, parking sensors, heated wing mirrors, and more.

The ground clearance of the all-electric SUV has been increased by 177 mm

Mechanically, the SUV continues to come equipped with the same 44.5 kWh Hi-Tech IP6 certified battery pack that powers a permanent magnet synchronous motor. It develops 141 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 353 Nm. The carmaker claims that the battery pack offers a maximum range of up to 419 km when fully charged. It can clock 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES. The company claims that the SUV can be fully charged in six-eight hours through a standard AC charger. However, the 50kW DC fast charger is capable of providing the juice up to 80 per cent in just 50 minutes.

The new MG ZS EV will now be available in 31 cities across the country. The all-electric SUV also continues to get MG's e-shield program including 5-years of unlimited kms warranty, 5-years roadside assistance, 5 labour free service, 5-way charging infrastructure. The company is also offering a battery warranty of 8 years or 1.5 lakh kms.

