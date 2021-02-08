2021 MG ZS EV India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Morris Garages India is all set to launch the 2021 model year ZS EV electric SUV today, and we'll be bringing you all the live updates from the launch event here. The 2021 MG ZS EV is expected to come with a few revisions, which could include the carmaker's updated i-Smart system that supports 'Hinglish' voice commands now. As per MG, this system understands around 35-odd Hinglish commands like 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao' and more.

The images shared by the company doesn't reveal any cosmetic updates made to the 2021 MG ZS EV, however, it's possible that MG Motor India might have updated the battery setup to offer an improved charge time or a longer range. Right now, the electric SUV comes with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor which develops 141 bhp of maximum power against the peak torque of 353 Nm. The ZS EV offers a maximum range of around 340 km when fully charged. As for performance, it can sprint from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES.

The updated 2021 MG ZS EV electric SUV is not likely to get any major cosmetic updates

Currently, the MG ZS EV is offered in two variants - Exclusive and Excite. Prices for the outgoing model starts at ₹ 20.88 lakh for the Excite variant, while the Exclusive trim costs ₹ 23.58 lakh (All Prices, Ex-showroom Delhi). We expect the SUV to be priced slightly premium over the outgoing model. It could get a starting price of around ₹ 21 lakh for the base model, going up to ₹ 24 lakh for the top-end trim.

