Updated 2021 MG ZS EV To Be Launched In India Next Week

Morris Garages India is set to launch the 2021 model year ZS EV electric SUV on February 8, 2021. While they company hasn't revealed any details we would expect it to come with MG's updated i-Smart connected car system.

The updated 2021 MG ZS EV electric SUV will be launched on February 8
The updated 2021 MG ZS EV electric SUV will be launched on February 8

  • The updated MG ZS EV will be launched on February 8, 2021
  • The 2021 ZS EV is expected to get the updated i-Smart connected tech
  • The ZS EV has completed one year in the Indian market

Morris Garages India has announced its plan to launch the 2021 MG ZS EV on February 8. The updated electric SUV for the 2021 model year is expected to come with some new and revised features. However, judging by the image shared by the company, we do not expect to see any major visual revisions. While at the moment the company hasn't revealed any details, we expect the major addition to the 2021 ZS EV will be MG's updated i-Smart connected car system, which was introduced with the Hector facelift that was launched earlier in January 2021.

As of December 2020, the company has sold over 1,100 units of the MG ZS EV electric SUV in the country

The updated MG i-Smart system now also responds to 'Hinglish' voice commands, which the company says is an industry first. The system understands about 35-odd Hinglish commands such as 'Hello MG, AC chalao', 'Hello MG, sunroof kholo', 'Hello MG, Radio Bajao' and so on. It's also possible that MG might have updated the battery on the ZS EV to offer an improved charge time or a longer range. However, the details will be revealed at the time of the launch.

Currently, the ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack

The MG ZS EV was launched in India a year ago in January 2020, and as of December 2020, the company has sold over 1,100 units of the electric SUV in the country. Currently, the ZS EV is equipped with a 44.5 kWh IP6 certified battery pack that powers a synchronous motor which puts out 141 bhp and 353 Nm of peak torque. The battery can offer a maximum range of about 340 km on a single charge, and thanks to power electronic (PE) solutions from UAES, it can go from 0-100 kmph in just 8.5 seconds. You also get three driving modes and three levels of regenerative braking in the ZS EV.

