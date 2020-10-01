MG Motor India Rolls Out 1,000th ZS EV In India; Expands Sales To 21 Cities

MG Motor India recently rolled out the 1,000th unit of the MG ZS EV since the deliveries began in February 2020. The company announced that it will expand the sales of the electric SUV to 10 new cities in addition to the 11 cities the ZS EV is already being sold in. The new cities where the ZS EV will now be sold are Nagpur, Lucknow, Agra, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Aurangabad, Indore, Coimbatore and Vizag. MG will begin taking pre-bookings for the ZS EV in these cities for a booking amount of ₹ 50,000. Interested customers in these cities can either book the ZS EV online or through dealerships. MG will simultaneously develop the EV ecosystem across these cities by deploying super-fast charging infrastructure and extending on-road charging facilities.

(The MG ZS EV was launched in India in January this year)

Commenting on the expansion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "India is today taking steps in the right direction in the green energy and infrastructure space and we appreciate the recent steps taken by our central and state government in the field of EVs. These steps will contribute to an increased demand for EVs in India in the long-term. In the light of these developments, we are delighted to initiate the next phase of our ZS EV expansion which will work towards driving superior EV adoption in the country."

(Prices for MG ZS EV start at ₹ 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

MG says that the MG ZS EV offers a running cost of less than Re. 1 per km (estimated up to 1 lakh km with preventive maintenance including parts, labour, consumables, and taxes and as per the electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). The ZS EV is among the UK's top three best-selling new energy vehicles and boasts strong sales in countries that are adopting EVs at a fast pace like the Netherlands and Norway, making it one of the most successful EVs sold in Europe.

