MG Motor India Rolls Out 1,000th ZS EV In India; Expands Sales To 21 Cities

MG Motor India recently rolled out the 1,000th unit of the ZS EV in India. The company began the deliveries of the ZS EV in February 2020. MG will now expand sales of ZS EV in 11 new cities as well.

MG rolled out 1000th unit of the ZS EV since deliveries began in February 2020

Highlights

  • MG ZS EV was launched in India in January 2020
  • The company will expand the sales of ZS EV to 10 new cities
  • Pre-bookings for the MG ZS EV in the new cities are now open

MG Motor India recently rolled out the 1,000th unit of the MG ZS EV since the deliveries began in February 2020. The company announced that it will expand the sales of the electric SUV to 10 new cities in addition to the 11 cities the ZS EV is already being sold in. The new cities where the ZS EV will now be sold are Nagpur, Lucknow, Agra, Dehradun, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Aurangabad, Indore, Coimbatore and Vizag. MG will begin taking pre-bookings for the ZS EV in these cities for a booking amount of ₹ 50,000. Interested customers in these cities can either book the ZS EV online or through dealerships. MG will simultaneously develop the EV ecosystem across these cities by deploying super-fast charging infrastructure and extending on-road charging facilities.

Also Read: MG Motor India Registers 2.71 Per Cent Decline In Year-On-Year Sales

04jo3vos

(The MG ZS EV was launched in India in January this year)

Commenting on the expansion, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, "India is today taking steps in the right direction in the green energy and infrastructure space and we appreciate the recent steps taken by our central and state government in the field of EVs. These steps will contribute to an increased demand for EVs in India in the long-term. In the light of these developments, we are delighted to initiate the next phase of our ZS EV expansion which will work towards driving superior EV adoption in the country."

Also Read: MG Gloster Engine and Variant Line-Up Revealed

ann27s9g

(Prices for MG ZS EV start at ₹ 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

MG says that the MG ZS EV offers a running cost of less than Re. 1 per km (estimated up to 1 lakh km with preventive maintenance including parts, labour, consumables, and taxes and as per the electricity rates in Delhi-NCR). The ZS EV is among the UK's top three best-selling new energy vehicles and boasts strong sales in countries that are adopting EVs at a fast pace like the Netherlands and Norway, making it one of the most successful EVs sold in Europe.

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV
Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 20.88 - 23.58 Lakh
EMI Starts
43,3439% / 5 yrs
Compact SUV
Electric
Automatic
340 Km/Full Charge
MG ZS EV Sales, Bajaj Platina H-Gear BS6, Toyota Yaris Cross
03:37
MG ZS EV Sales, Bajaj Platina H-Gear BS6, Toyota Yaris Cross
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 24-Apr-20 09:42 PM
Hyundai Kona Electric Vs MG ZS EV
11:06
Hyundai Kona Electric Vs MG ZS EV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 04-Apr-20 09:04 PM
MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Contest
21:34
MG ZS EV Vs Hyundai Kona EV, Tata Nexon EV Contest
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 04-Apr-20 07:07 PM
Jawa BS6 Bikes, MG ZS EV Sales, Hyundai Creta Cabin
03:03
Jawa BS6 Bikes, MG ZS EV Sales, Hyundai Creta Cabin
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 02-Mar-20 11:53 PM
MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review, Tata Nexon EV Review
20:10
MG ZS Electric SUV First Drive Review, Tata Nexon EV Review
  • The Car and Bike Show
  • 26-Jan-20 08:52 AM
MG ZS EV Launch And Price
02:20
MG ZS EV Launch And Price
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Jan-20 10:12 PM
MG ZS EV Price, Kia Carnival Bookings, TVS Electric Scooter
03:51
MG ZS EV Price, Kia Carnival Bookings, TVS Electric Scooter
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Jan-20 08:13 PM
Kia Carnival Specs, MG ZS EV Launch, Renault Duster Discount
03:04
Kia Carnival Specs, MG ZS EV Launch, Renault Duster Discount
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 16-Jan-20 08:02 PM
Kia Carnival, Ather Updates, MG ZS EV
03:02
Kia Carnival, Ather Updates, MG ZS EV
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 23-Dec-19 06:08 PM
MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yamaha MT-15
02:42
MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Yamaha MT-15
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Dec-19 07:21 PM
Image of Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Image of Mg Zs Ev Auto Headlams
Image of Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Image of Mg Zs Ev Heated Orvm
Image of Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Image of Mg Zs Ev Led Drls
Image of Mg Zs Ev Logo
Image of Mg Zs Ev Logo
Image of Mg Zs Ev R17 Alloy Wheels
Image of Mg Zs Ev R17 Alloy Wheels
Image of Mg Zs Ev 3 Drive Modes
Image of Mg Zs Ev 3 Drive Modes
Image of Mg Zs Ev 3d Sound Effect
Image of Mg Zs Ev 3d Sound Effect
Image of Mg Zs Ev 3 Point Seat Belt
Image of Mg Zs Ev 3 Point Seat Belt
Image of Mg Zs Ev Air Bag
Image of Mg Zs Ev Air Bag
Image of Mg Zs Ev Android Auto And Apple Car Play
Image of Mg Zs Ev Android Auto And Apple Car Play
Image of Mg Zs Ev Cruise Control
Image of Mg Zs Ev Cruise Control
Image of Mg Zs Ev Electric Parking Brake
Image of Mg Zs Ev Electric Parking Brake
Image of Mg Zs Ev Electronic Gear Shift Knob
Image of Mg Zs Ev Electronic Gear Shift Knob
Image of Mg Zs Ev Filter
Image of Mg Zs Ev Filter
Image of Mg Zs Ev Gears 3 Level
Image of Mg Zs Ev Gears 3 Level
Image of Mg Zs Ev Internet Car
Image of Mg Zs Ev Internet Car
Image of Mg Zs Ev Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Image of Mg Zs Ev Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Image of Mg Zs Ev Reverse Parking Assist
Image of Mg Zs Ev Reverse Parking Assist
Image of Mg Zs Ev Roof Top
Image of Mg Zs Ev Roof Top
Image of Mg Zs Ev Start Button
Image of Mg Zs Ev Start Button
Image of Mg Zs Ev Touch Screen
Image of Mg Zs Ev Touch Screen
Image of Mg Zs Ev Tpms
Image of Mg Zs Ev Tpms
