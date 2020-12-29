New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing With Dual Tone Alloy Wheels

Recently a test mule of the upcoming MG ZS petrol SUV was again spotted in India, and this time around, the vehicle was seen with a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
The MG ZS petrol SUV is expected to borrow its styling from the UK-spec ZS facelift expand View Photos
The MG ZS petrol SUV is expected to borrow its styling from the UK-spec ZS facelift

  • The wheels on the ZS petrol SUV look identical to the UK-spec ZS facelift
  • The MG ZS SUV is likely to be petrol-only at the time of launch
  • The ZS petrol SUV will be launched sometime in 2021

Morris Garages India is all set to further expand its product portfolio in 2021, and the 2021 MG ZS SUV, with an Internal Combustion Engine (ICE), is likely to be one of the upcoming models. Recently a test mule of the MG ZS petrol SUV was again spotted testing in India, and this time around, the vehicle was seen with a set of new dual-tone alloy wheels. In fact, the wheels on the test mule are identical to the petal-shaped 5-spoke alloys we saw on the UK-spec MG ZS facelift that was launched earlier this year.

Also Read: 2021 MG ZS Facelift Goes On Sale In The UK

The wheels on the test mule look identical to the 17-inch dual tone alloys we saw on the UK-spec MG ZS facelift

The upcoming MG ZS will be a petrol-only SUV, at least in the initial stages, however, at the moment, the specifications are not confirmed. It is possible MG Motor India to offer the same with the 141 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently does duty on the Hector, or the carmaker might introduce a new engine altogether. Having said that, the company is also rumoured to have been evaluating a petrol hybrid model of the compact SUV, which might be introduced later. The hybrid option is expected to come with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is still offered with the pre-facelift model in the UK, and it will be paired with an electric motor.

Also Read: MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Testing In India

Visually, the India-spec MG ZS is likely to borrow its design and styling cues from the facelifted version of the SUV that is currently offered in the UK. So, that includes a new grille, revised projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a sporty bumper with a wide air dam and stylish foglamps with black accents. The SUV will get underbody and wheel arch cladding, along with roof rails, blacked-out exterior elements, and new LED taillamps among more.

Also Read: Battle Of The Electrics: MG ZS EV vs. Hyundai Kona Electric

2021 MG ZS Facelift gets new grille, revised projector headlamps with LED DRLs, a sporty bumper with a wide air dam and stylish foglamps with black accents

While we do not get to see the cabin in these photos, however, given the existing model is the pre-facelift all-electric SUV, we expect to see some major changes. The model sold in the UK gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, along with a restyled centre console and new features like 360-degree camera and navigation. The cabin is also likely to feature soft-touch materials, good fit and finish, along with premium upholstery. The SUV will get a new flat-bottom multi-function steering, and possibly a sunroof as well, among other features. MG Motor India's i-Smart connected car system will also be a part of the package.

Source: Rushlane

