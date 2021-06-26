Upcoming MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted With Panoramic Sunroof

The petrol version of the MG ZS SUV is expected to be launched this year, and a new set of spy photos have now surfaced online. This time around, however, we get to see the SUV's panoramic sunroof as well. Now, the all-electric MG ZS EV, which is already on sale in India, does come with a panoramic sunroof, however, with these latest spy photos, it's confirmed that the petrol version of the SUV will get it as well. Right now, it's unclear whether the internal combustion engine or ICE version of the SUV will be called ZS or something else. Interestingly, rumour has it that it will be called the MG Astor, and while the company had applied for a trademark for the name in India, as per the trademark website, the status of the name has been listed as opposed.

The MG ZS petrol SUV gets a new grille and headlamps which look identical to the ZS SUV sold in the UK

Now, the prototype of the SUV is still heavily covered with camouflage, however, the exposed sections give us a glimpse of the new grille and headlamps which look identical to the ZS SUV sold in the UK. The images also reveal that the SUV will come with underbody and wheel arch cladding, with silver inserts on the bumper and dual-tone alloy wheels, which are identical to the ones offered with the UK-spec MG ZS SUV as well. The rear section is a bit more heavily camouflaged, but we get to see a portion of the LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler with LED stop lamp, a rear windshield wiper, and what seems like a muscular bumper.

The ZS gets dual-tone alloy wheels which are also identical to the ones offered with the UK-spec MG ZS SUV

As for the cabin, based on previous spy photos, we know that the SUV will come with a flat-bottom steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment at the centre and silver accents on the dashboard. The infotainment system will feature, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and of course, MG Motor India's i-Smart connected car system. The SUV will also get an all-digital instrument cluster with a large MID unit, and we expect it to get automatic climate control, a rear parking camera, and some of the other features offered in the ZS EV.

The cabin of the MG ZS petrol SUV will largely remain identical to the electric version of the SUV, the MG ZS EV

Powertrain wise, the upcoming ZS petrol SUV is likely to be offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. we expect the former two to be offered in India with transmission choices that will include a 5-speed manual and options 6-speed automatic and CVT automatic, respectively.

