Production-Ready MG ZS Petrol SUV Spotted Up Close

We have already told you that MG Motor India will be launching the petrol-engine powered ZS SUV in India. The carmaker already sells the battery electric vehicle (BEV) version of the ZS in India and will soon bring in the internal combustion engine (ICE) version as well. In fact, rumour has it that the SUV will be called MG Astor, which is a possibility considering the fact that MG trademarked the name last year in India. The SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and since then we have seen several spy photos of prototype models of the MG ZS petrol SUV. Now, a set of new spy photos of the SUV have surfaced online, and this time around we get an up-close look at what appears to be a production-ready model.

The MG ZS Petrol SUV gets the same dual tone alloy wheels offered with the UK-spec model

While the SUV is still heavily camouflaged, the exposed sections give us a glimpse of the new grille and headlamps which look identical to the ZS SUV sold in the UK. In fact, we believe, in terms of styling, the SUV will borrow its cues from the UK spec model. The images also reveal that the SUV will come with underbody and wheel arch cladding, with silver inserts on the bumper and dual-tone alloy wheels, which are identical to the ones offered with the UK-spec MG ZS SUV. We also get to see roof rails and an electric sunroof. The rear section is a bit more heavily camouflaged, but we get to see a portion of the LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler with LED stop lamp, a rear windshield wiper, and what seems like a muscular bumper.

The MG ZS SUV is seen with LED taillights, roof-mounted spoiler with LED stop lamp, a rear windshield wiper, and what seems like a muscular bumper.

While we do not get a clean look at the cabin in these images, however, based on previous spy photos, we know that the SUV will come with elements like the three-spoke flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment at the centre and silver accents on the dashboard. The SUV will also get an all-digital instrument cluster with a large MID unit that shows all the vehicle setting along with a digital image of the SUV itself. As for other features, we expect to SUV to come with automatic climate control, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and of course, MG Motor India's i-Smart connected car system.

Engine options and other specification are still unknown, however, globally, the SUV is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor, and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine. we expect the former two to be offered in India with transmission choices that will include a 5-speed manual and options 6-speed automatic and CVT automatic, respectively.

