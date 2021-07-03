  • Home
  • News
  • MG ZS Petrol SUV Likely To Be Launched By End Of 2021: Report

MG ZS Petrol SUV Likely To Be Launched By End Of 2021: Report

The upcoming MG ZS Petrol SUV is expected to be launched in India towards the end of 2021. The internal combustion engine or ICE version of the ZS SUV could be called Astor.
authorBy Charanpreet Singh
03-Jul-21 04:12 PM IST
MG ZS Petrol SUV Likely To Be Launched By End Of 2021: Report banner
Highlights
  • The MG ZS petrol SUV is expected to go on sale by the end of 2021
  • The petrol version of the ZS SUV is likely to be called Astor in India
  • Likely to be powered by the Hector-sourced 141 bhp 1.5-litre petrol motor

MG Motor India is expected to introduce a new mid-size SUV in the Indian market later this year. According to a report from ETAuto, the Chinese-owned British carmaker will launch the petrol version of the ZS SUV by the end of 2021. The company has been testing the upcoming SUV for quite a while and it has been spotted on several occasions performing road tests. MG expects the SUV to be a volume generator for the brand. When launched, it will compete against the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Also Read: Car Sales June 2021: MG Motor India Sold 3,558 Units In June 2021​

cofltuv8

 The SUV was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo

As of now, it's unclear whether the internal combustion engine or ICE version of the SUV will be called ZS or something else. However, the SUV reportedly could be called MG Astor in India. In fact, last year the company had applied for a trademark in India, as per the trademark website, the status of the name has been listed as opposed.

The carmaker reportedly aims to grow by about 70 per cent this year with this new SUV once the COVID-19 situation improves in the country. Rajeev Chaba, MG Motor India President and Managing Director said to ETAuto that the arrival of the SUV has been deferred by a few weeks due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the company is also targeting to fully utilise its Halol facility which has an installed capacity to roll out 1 lakh cars per annum.

Rajeev Chaba further said to ETAuto, "We need to look at full utilisation of the Halol facility in Gujarat. Due to the pandemic, our volumes have gone down so our first priority is that the Halol plant is fully utilised in terms of capacity and profitability."

The MG ZS petrol SUV is expected to borrow its styling cues from the UK-spec ZS facelift. Considering the recently leaked spy shots, the SUV is expected to get a new front grille, new LED headlamps with LED DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, LED tail lamps, roof-mounted spoiler with stop lamp, and more. The cabin of the ZS petrol will largely remain identical to its electric counterpart, the ZS EV. It is expected to come with a flat-bottom steering wheel, large touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as i-Smart connected tech, sunroof, all-digital instrument cluster with a large MID unit, etc.

9kgo3te

The MG ZS petrol SUV is likely to be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently does duty on the Hector

Also Read: MG Motor India To Launch Second Electric Vehicle In Next 2 Years: Report​

Engine options and other specifications of the SUV are still unknown. In the UK, the SUV is offered with a choice of 105 bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor and 108 bhp 1.0-litre turbocharged hybrid motor. However, the India-spec model could be powered by the same 141 bhp, 1.5-litre petrol engine that currently does duty on the Hector, which also comes with an optional mild hybrid system.

Related Articles
Car Sales September 2022: MG Motor India Records 17.5 Per Cent Sales Growth
Car Sales September 2022: MG Motor India Records 17.5 Per Cent Sales Growth
10 days ago
MG Motor India Plans Ramping-Up Production From October 2022 To Reduce Waiting Period
MG Motor India Plans Ramping-Up Production From October 2022 To Reduce Waiting Period
13 days ago
MG Astor Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000
MG Astor Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000
19 days ago
MG Motor India Introduces Doorstep Vehicle Repair And Maintenance Service
MG Motor India Introduces Doorstep Vehicle Repair And Maintenance Service
20 days ago

Top trending

1Tata Tiago EV
Tata Tiago EV
2Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
5000+ Certified Used Cars Near Youline
Shop from India's Largest
Collection of Certified Cars

MG Cars

View All

Top Festive Picks

Used Cars Under 5 Lakh
Used Cars Under 8 Lakh
Used Cars Under 10 Lakh
Used Cars Under 20 Lakh
Used Cars Above 20 Lakh

Question Of The Day

Pick your road trip ride for this festive season!