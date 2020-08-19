2021 Porsche Panamera Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

The 2021 Porsche Panamera is already making quite a buzz after it was crowned the fastest 'executive luxury car' at the Nurburgring circuit. It went on beating the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S at the Nordschleife in both 20.6 km and 20.83 km stretch. In a new video, Porsche has shown that the new-generation Porsche Panamera has set a lap record of 7:29:81. The company has also teased the new Porsche Panamera ahead of its unveil on August 26.

We still don't have all the details of this upcoming model but the lap record video confirms that the range-topping Panamera Turbo S variant is definitely on the cards. However, the sport bucket seats and roll cage that we have seen on the test mules won't make it to the production model. The Porsche Panamera isn't an outright sports car like the 911 range, hence focus will be inclined towards driver's and passengers' comfort, at the same time keeping the driving pleasure intact.

The new Porsche Panamera will have a wider track.

The Porsche Panamera Turbo is also likely to get a hybrid powertrain belting out 535 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. The Porsche Panamera Turbo S gets a 4.0-litre, twin-turbo V8 iteration is expected to deliver 616 bhp and 832 Nm of peak torque. Now as far as looks go, it's very easy for you to mistake it with the Taycan electric, unless you spot the air dam at the front and quad exhausts at the rear. Like modern Porsches, even the Panamera will have an even wider track and expect all new elements like the LED headlights and conjoined LED taillights, new Porsche communication management (PCM) and Porsche Active Management System (PASM) among others.

