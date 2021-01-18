New Cars and Bikes in India
2021 Skoda Superb Sedan: All You Need To Know

The 2021 Skoda Superb sedan comes with several new modern creature comforts that make the car a better value proposition, and here's all you need to know about the 2021 Skoda Superb.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The 2021 Skoda Superb now gets features like virtual cockpit, 360-degree camera, and park assist expand View Photos
The 2021 Skoda Superb now gets features like virtual cockpit, 360-degree camera, and park assist

Highlights

  • The 2021 Skoda Superb now comes with several new, smart features
  • The refreshed Superb gets adaptive LED headlamps & virtual cockpit system
  • The Superb also gets 360-degree camera, wireless charger and park assist

Skoda Auto India recently updated its flagship sedan, the Skoda Superb, for 2021, and the refreshed model now comes with several new modern creature comforts that have kicked things a notch higher. Skoda India has updated both the Sportline and the Laurin & Klement (L&K) variants of the car, and surprisingly the updates have been rolled out within just 8 months from the launch of the new Superb. The carmaker's aim here was to make the car a better value proposition, and here's all you need to know about the 2021 Skoda Superb.

Also Read: 2021 Skoda Superb With New Features Launched In India

  1. Updates made to the exterior of the 2021 Skoda Superb are fairly limited. So, in terms of design and styling, the car largely remains unchanged, with the Sportline trim coming with its black and red highlights, while the L&K trim continues to come with its chrome package. Also, while the former gets a set of 17-inch Stratos Anthracite alloy wheels, the L&K trim gets a set of 17-inch Cassiopeia dual-tone alloys.
    gtu1uvg8

    The 2021 Skoda Superb now comes with new adaptive LED headlamps with multiple modes

  2. The refreshed Skoda Superb now comes with a new adaptive LED headlamp unit that optimises illumination by factoring the variation in speed, light, and weather. The adaptive front-lighting also gets swivelling and cornering function, along with dynamic headlamp inclination control, and different modes - city, inter-city, motorway, and rain. The headlamps also get the coming/leaving Home function and the LED turn indicators as standard equipment.
    0 Comments

    Also Read: Skoda Rapid & Superb Now Available On Lease; Rentals Start At ₹ 22,580

  3. Most of the updates offered with the new Superb are inside the cabin. While the basic design and layout remains largely unchanged, the top-spec L&K variant of the Super now gets a new two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with the L&K inscription at the base. The Sportline trim at the same time continues to feature the same flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters and the SportLine inscription.
    8oi3tvn

    The Skoda Superb gets two-spoke steering wheel with beige upholstery on the L&K variant

    Newsbeep
  4. The L&K trim gets a Piano Black decor, with Stone Beige or Coffee Brown perforated leather upholstery and chrome highlights. At the same time, the Sportline trim gets carbon decor, with black Alcantara Sports Seats and integrated headrests.
  5. The 2021 Skoda Superb now comes with a new 8-inch floating capacitive touchscreen display, with proximity sensor, which features a glass design and an updated user interface. It is a part of Skoda's new generation Amundsen Infotainment System that comes with inbuilt navigation, which means you no longer need to use an SD card.
    f92l4l7s

    The user interface of the SmartLink system has been upgraded and it now packs inbuilt navigation along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  6. The new infotainment system now comes equipped with Skoda's updated SmartLink system, featuring the MirrorLink technology along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The system supports voice command control and gets Bluetooth, GSM telephony, and audio streaming options. The car now also gets new 'Type C' USB ports and a wireless phone charger on the centre console.
  7. The 2021 Superb sedan now also comes with the new virtual cockpit system as standard, with both variants, while the top-spec L&K trim additionally comes with Drive Mode Select, and 360-degree Area View camera as well. The latter also comes with hands-free park assist.
    Also Read: Production-Spec Vision IN-Based SUV For India Christened Skoda Kushaq
    18pg52o

    The 2021 Skoda Superb L&K variant comes with 360-degree area view camera with Park Assist

  8. Under the hood, both variants of the 2021 Skoda Superb continue to come with the 2.0-litre TSI, 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine, which is tuned to produce 188 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission as standard.
  9. In terms of pricing, the 2021 Skoda Superb Sportline variant is priced in India at ₹ 31.99 lakh, while the Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant comes at ₹ 34.99 lakh (Both ex-showroom, India).

