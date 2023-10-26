Upcoming Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2

Skoda has revealed the upcoming Superb’s design in sketches ahead of its global debut on November 2. Set to be available both as a liftback and an estate, the Superb will feature notable styling updates over its predecessor and will be offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options.

Also Read: Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam

The new Superb in both its liftback and estate body styles

Visually, the new Superb’s fascia looks like an evolution of its predecessor, with subtly redesigned headlamps, grille and air vents. The rear section on the other hand, now gets slimmer taillamps with some other minor tweaks. Skoda has previously released pictures of the Superb estate testing.

Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024

A new Skoda Superb estate test mule

The new Superb’s interior has already been revealed and shares many elements with the recently unveiled Kodiaq SUV. The cabin features a freestanding 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with Skoda’s new smart dials. Aside from this, Skoda has also said that the car will be equipped with features such as seat ventilation, and optional massage seats.

Also Read: 2024 Skoda Kodiaq And Superb Interior Revealed; 'Smart Dials' Debut

The all-new Superb will share many elements of its interior layout with the recently unveiled Kodiaq SUV

On the powertrain front, the Superb will globally be available with three petrol engines (149 to 262 bhp) two diesel engines (149 to 188 bhp) and a plug-in hybrid powertrain variant that churns out 202 bhp and comes mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox. All the engines except for the PHEV will be mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission setup as standard. Aside from this, the PHEV variant will also feature a larger 25.7 kWh battery as compared to the 12.7 kWh setup on its predecessor.