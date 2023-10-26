Upcoming Skoda Superb Design Revealed In Sketches; Global Debut On November 2
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
26-Oct-23 06:59 PM IST
Highlights
- To be offered in both liftback and estate body styles.
- Gets an all-new interior layout.
- To be available in petrol, diesel and PHEV powertrain options.
Skoda has revealed the upcoming Superb’s design in sketches ahead of its global debut on November 2. Set to be available both as a liftback and an estate, the Superb will feature notable styling updates over its predecessor and will be offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options.
Also Read: Skoda India Opens Parts Manufacturing Facility For Exports; Will First Supply CKD Kits To Vietnam
The new Superb in both its liftback and estate body styles
Visually, the new Superb’s fascia looks like an evolution of its predecessor, with subtly redesigned headlamps, grille and air vents. The rear section on the other hand, now gets slimmer taillamps with some other minor tweaks. Skoda has previously released pictures of the Superb estate testing.
Also Read: New Skoda Kodiaq SUV Makes World Premiere; India Launch Likely In 2024
A new Skoda Superb estate test mule
The new Superb’s interior has already been revealed and shares many elements with the recently unveiled Kodiaq SUV. The cabin features a freestanding 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster along with Skoda’s new smart dials. Aside from this, Skoda has also said that the car will be equipped with features such as seat ventilation, and optional massage seats.
Also Read: 2024 Skoda Kodiaq And Superb Interior Revealed; 'Smart Dials' Debut
The all-new Superb will share many elements of its interior layout with the recently unveiled Kodiaq SUV
On the powertrain front, the Superb will globally be available with three petrol engines (149 to 262 bhp) two diesel engines (149 to 188 bhp) and a plug-in hybrid powertrain variant that churns out 202 bhp and comes mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox. All the engines except for the PHEV will be mated to a 7-speed automatic transmission setup as standard. Aside from this, the PHEV variant will also feature a larger 25.7 kWh battery as compared to the 12.7 kWh setup on its predecessor.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-16757 second ago
Following Revolt Motors, Greaves Electric Mobility has also returned the amount claimed as incentives under the government’s FAME-II scheme.
-16034 second ago
Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position
-9494 second ago
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like
-7754 second ago
It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network
-3455 second ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles pay homage to the iconic Ninja ZX-7
14 hours ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
16 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
16 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
18 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
19 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
7 days ago
Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.
8 days ago
Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.
9 days ago
Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.
9 days ago
The 250th customer touchpoint landmark was reached with the inauguration of a sales outlet in Gulbarga, Karnataka. Skoda Auto India now aims to reach 350 customer touchpoints by the end of 2024.
10 days ago
To cap off 2023, Mercedes will bring in the refreshed version of one of its strongest-selling SUVs, along with the latest iteration of a popular AMG sedan.