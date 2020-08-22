New Cars and Bikes in India
search

2021 Toyota Etios Updated With Apple CarPlay & Android Auto In Brazil

While the Toyota Etios twins have been discontinued in India, the budget models continue to be sold in Brazil and now come with a new feature-packed touchscreen infotainment system and more safety equipment as part of the standard kit.

| Updated:
eye
0  Views
expand View Photos
The 2021 Toyota Etios twins for Brazil do not get cosmetic upgrades but get new features

Highlights

  • The 2021 Toyota Etios twins for Brazil retain the same styling
  • The 7-inch touchscreen unit comes with access to different apps
  • The Brazilian-spec Etios models draw power from petrol & ethanol engines

Built specifically for the Indian market nearly a decade ago, the Toyota Etios and the Etios Liva were discontinued in the country earlier this year after the automaker decided to not upgrade the models to the BS6 emission norms. However, the Etios twins continue to serve other emerging markets like Brazil and have been updated for the 2021 model year in the Latin American market. The 2021 Toyota Etios gets a new multimedia centre that brings notable features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the budget offerings.

Also Read: Toyota Etios Series & Corolla Altis To Be Discontinued From April 2020 In India

njpi3b58

The 7-inch touchscreen system also offers access to apps like Google Maps, Waze, Spotify among others

The 2021 Toyota Etios twins for Brazil come with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that not only offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility but also makes it possible to use apps like Waze, Spotify, Google Maps among others. Another update is the new gloss black finish replacing the matte black finish on the old model. There aren't any design changes though to the exterior or interior.

The updated Toyota Etios hatchback and sedan now pack more safety features as well including three-point seatbelts and head restraints for all passengers, ISOFIX anchors for child seats, as well as traction and stability control. The Brazil-spec models also get hill start assist, while dual front airbags and ABS are already part of the standard equipment.

Also Read: Brazil-Made Toyota Etios Scores 4 Stars At Latin NCAP Crash Test

nlkklfo

2021 Toyota Etios twins get the 1.5-litre petrol and ethanol engines, while the hatchback also gets the 1.3-litre VVT-i mill

0 Comments

The Brazilian-spec Toyota Etios draws power from petrol and ethanol-powered engines. The 1.3-litre VVT-i motor produces 94 bhp on the petrol version and 101 bhp on the ethanol version, whereas the 1.5-litre VVT-i mill develops 102 bhp on the petrol and 107 bhp on the ethanol derivative. The sedan version only gets the 1.5-litre mill. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter on both models. There's also a CNG model available with the models popular among fleet buyers. The Etios range starts from 55,390 Brazilian Real (around ₹ 7.40 lakh), while the range-topping sedan automatic is priced at 72,690 Brazilian Real (around ₹ 9.71 lakh).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Specifications Comparison Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Tata Nexon vs Mahindra XUV300 vs Ford EcoSport: Specifications Comparison
Google's Android 11 Update Will Enable Most Phones To Wirelessly Enable Android Auto Google's Android 11 Update Will Enable Most Phones To Wirelessly Enable Android Auto
2021 Toyota Etios Updated With Apple CarPlay & Android Auto In Brazil 2021 Toyota Etios Updated With Apple CarPlay & Android Auto In Brazil
Super Soco CPx Electric Maxi Scooter Revealed Super Soco CPx Electric Maxi Scooter Revealed
Yamaha R1 Petronas MotoGP Replica Limited Edition Unveiled Yamaha R1 Petronas MotoGP Replica Limited Edition Unveiled
Hero Destini 125 BS6 Receives A Second Price Hike Of Rs. 500 Hero Destini 125 BS6 Receives A Second Price Hike Of Rs. 500
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far Toyota Urban Cruiser: Things We Know So Far
Sturgis Motorcycle Rally COVID-19 Tracking May Be Impossible Sturgis Motorcycle Rally COVID-19 Tracking May Be Impossible
Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Gets Three New Variants Hero HF Deluxe BS6 Gets Three New Variants
F1: Williams F1 Team Sold To Dorilton Capital For An Undisclosed Sum F1: Williams F1 Team Sold To Dorilton Capital For An Undisclosed Sum
Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Toyota Sees Higher Vehicle Output In Japan In September Toyota Sees Higher Vehicle Output In Japan In September
Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced Road To Freedom Contest Winner Announced
Uber's Ex CSO Helped Cover Up Silicon Valley's Biggest Heist: Report  Uber's Ex CSO Helped Cover Up Silicon Valley's Biggest Heist: Report 

Latest Cars

rating-logo
8.1
star-white
Audi RS7 Sportback

Audi RS7 Sportback

₹ 1.94 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
Honda City

Honda City

₹ 10.89 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

₹ 22.3 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

₹ 13.49 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.7
star-white
Honda WR-V

Honda WR-V

₹ 8.5 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz GLS

₹ 1 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.8
star-white
BMW X6

BMW X6

₹ 95 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
7.6
star-white
Datsun Redi GO

Datsun Redi GO

₹ 2.83 Lakh
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)
rating-logo
8.2
star-white
Mercedes-AMG GT

Mercedes-AMG GT

₹ 2.27 Crore
(Ex-showroom price New Delhi)

Popular Cars

Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.64 - 8.96 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 5.14 Lakh *
Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier
₹ 13.69 - 20.25 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 6.5 - 8.31 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
₹ 7 - 12.7 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh *
View More
Mercedes Benz Gle Class Desktop
x
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Anand Mahindra Calls The Thar A 'Raja' Of The Road
Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon
Honda Teases New 200 cc Motorcycle; Launch Soon
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
MS Dhoni, Retired, Gifts Himself This. Wife Sakshi Shares A Glimpse
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
2020 Mahindra Thar Unveiled; Launch In October
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities