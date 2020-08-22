2021 Toyota Etios Updated With Apple CarPlay & Android Auto In Brazil

The 2021 Toyota Etios twins for Brazil do not get cosmetic upgrades but get new features

Built specifically for the Indian market nearly a decade ago, the Toyota Etios and the Etios Liva were discontinued in the country earlier this year after the automaker decided to not upgrade the models to the BS6 emission norms. However, the Etios twins continue to serve other emerging markets like Brazil and have been updated for the 2021 model year in the Latin American market. The 2021 Toyota Etios gets a new multimedia centre that brings notable features like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to the budget offerings.

The 7-inch touchscreen system also offers access to apps like Google Maps, Waze, Spotify among others

The 2021 Toyota Etios twins for Brazil come with a new 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that not only offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility but also makes it possible to use apps like Waze, Spotify, Google Maps among others. Another update is the new gloss black finish replacing the matte black finish on the old model. There aren't any design changes though to the exterior or interior.

The updated Toyota Etios hatchback and sedan now pack more safety features as well including three-point seatbelts and head restraints for all passengers, ISOFIX anchors for child seats, as well as traction and stability control. The Brazil-spec models also get hill start assist, while dual front airbags and ABS are already part of the standard equipment.

2021 Toyota Etios twins get the 1.5-litre petrol and ethanol engines, while the hatchback also gets the 1.3-litre VVT-i mill

The Brazilian-spec Toyota Etios draws power from petrol and ethanol-powered engines. The 1.3-litre VVT-i motor produces 94 bhp on the petrol version and 101 bhp on the ethanol version, whereas the 1.5-litre VVT-i mill develops 102 bhp on the petrol and 107 bhp on the ethanol derivative. The sedan version only gets the 1.5-litre mill. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter on both models. There's also a CNG model available with the models popular among fleet buyers. The Etios range starts from 55,390 Brazilian Real (around ₹ 7.40 lakh), while the range-topping sedan automatic is priced at 72,690 Brazilian Real (around ₹ 9.71 lakh).

