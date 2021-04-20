2021 World Car Awards; Mercedes-Benz S-Class Crowned World Luxury Car Of The Year

The 2021 World Car Awards have been announced and the winner of the World Luxury Car Award this year is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Mercedes-Benz is a manufacturer that epitomises luxury and therefore, it is no surprise that the German brand has won this coveted award the maximum number of times. The new generation S-Class ushers in a more elegant, understated design, along with new features and the latest generation of Mercedes' MBUX system. The flagship Mercedes-Benz model made its global debut in September 2020 and will be launched in India later this year.

Also Read: 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Breaks Cover

(The new 12.8-inch OLED touchscreen unit on the S-Class offers most controls via touch or voice command. It also replaces 27 buttons over the older model)

Engine options on the new-generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class include the 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder petrol and a diesel engine with the EQ Boost 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The petrol engine makes about 362 bhp and 500 Nm on the S450, while the S500 comes with 429 bhp and 520 Nm. The EQ Boost' mild-hybrid system provides a burst of much as 21.6 bhp and 250Nm of torque in short intervals. There's also twin-turbo V8 petrol with 469 bhp on the S580. The 3.0-litre diesel develops 282 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque on the S 350d. There's also the larger S 400d which makes 429 bhp and 700 Nm.

Also Read: Top 10 Features Of 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

(The new S-Class gets six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines that get the EQ Boost mild-hybrid technology)

Being an S-Class, the luxury car is filled up to the brim with every creature comfort you could imagine. The 12.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes centre-stage literally and floats up and out of the centre console. Mercedes says that the 2021 S-Class comes with 27 fewer knobs and dials over its predecessor, while the functions can be accessed either by voice or touch controllers. The 2021 S-Class also comes with the new 12.3-inch 3D digital instrument cluster that offers better graphics and more natural colours than its predecessor. The new MBUX system also gets significant updates including the "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant, and the memory function that adjusts the cabin according to the driver. The MBUX system also gets location-specific services, bringing improved assistance for the passengers.

(The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is longer, wider and taller than its predecessor. India will get the long wheelbase version of the sedan)

Vehicles eligible for World Luxury Car must be manufactured in volumes of at least 5,000 units a year and must be priced at the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and must be 'on-sale' in at least two major markets (China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, USA) on at least two separate continents within the specified time period. Luxury Car placement is determined based solely on price. Not one price but a range of prices. Specifically, the price range of the subject vehicle is compared to that of established luxury-class vehicles in the major markets where the car is sold.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.