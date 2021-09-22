2022 World Car Awards: Renault Kiger Nominated In Urban Car Of The Year Category

The made-in-India Renault Kiger has been nominated in the World Urban Car Of the Year category for the 2022 World Car Awards. The Kiger is Renault's first subcompact SUV in the country and it has already made waves in the market. In fact, Renault is already exporting the car to Nepal and South Africa which are two crucial markets for a car this size. The Kiger was introduced in India in February this year and is based on the company's CMF-A+ platform. The Kiger shares its underpinnings with both, the Renault Triber MPV, and the Nissan Magnite subcompact SUV.

Now the Urban Car of the Year category has seen nominations like the Hyundai Santro (Top 3 Finalist In 2019), Suzuki Ignis (Top 3 finalist 2017) and both came very close to winning the title. The finalists for the category will be announced at a later date, but for now the Renault Kiger does find its way on the list of nominees.

The Renault Kiger is offered with a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated Energy petrol engine that already powers the Triber MPV, and it's tuned to make 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. This engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual and an AMT unit. The Kiger also gets the new 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that was introduced with the Nissan Magnite. The motor is tuned to make 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission.