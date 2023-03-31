2023 Honda SP125 Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 85,131

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2023 SP125 commuter motorcycle. The drum brake model is priced at Rs. 85,131 while the disc brake model is priced at Rs. 89,131 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The motorcycle will have five colour options - Black, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Imperial Red Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue & Mat Marvel Blue Metallic, which is an all-new colour. Both variants are now Rs. 927 more expensive than before, which is a marginal hike. Features stay the same as before.

Also Read: Honda Shine 100 Launched In India

Commenting on the launch of 2023 SP 125, Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “With the launch of the OBD2 complaint 2023 SP125, we are proud to offer a motorcycle that is not only sporty and stylish but also efficient and value for money. The SP125 is a testimony to our continuous efforts to fulfill our customers' expectations, and we are confident that it will deliver an exceptional riding experience to motorcycle enthusiasts.”

The motorcycle is now compliant with on-board diagnostics (OBD-2) norms and continues to get the same 125 cc engine, which makes 10.72 bhp at 7,500 rpm and peak torque of 10.9 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. The other update to the motorcycle is the new, wider, 100 section tyre at the rear.

The Honda Shine SP will go up against rivals like the Bajaj Pulsar 125, TVS Raider 125 and the Hero Glamour 125.