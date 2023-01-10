2023 Hyundai Aura Facelift Revealed; Bookings Open

Hyundai has unveiled the facelift of the Aura subcompact sedan along with opening the order books for the car. The booking amount is set at Rs 11,000 with interested customers able to book the vehicle via Hyundai’s website or at dealerships.

As with the recently unveiled Grand i10 Nios facelift, the Aura facelift gets a revised front fascia with a new design grille, and bumper. The grille is now wider and more rectangular in shape with body-coloured inserts on the sides featuring inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. A second smaller grille now sits between the headlamps. Moving to the sides and rear, design updates are minimal with the rear bumper, tail lamps and alloy wheels all carried over from the outgoing model. The Aura though now gets the addition of a rear spoiler with a third stop light. The new Hyundai Aura will be offered in 6 colours – Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red.

Inside, the basic dashboard design has remained unchanged though Hyundai has incorporated new upholstery colours and patterns along with new colour trim used on the dashboard centre. The part-digital instrument panel from the outgoing model is replaced by a full analogue unit with a MID sitting in the centre. Hyundai has also added some new features to the sedan including footwell lighting and USB C fast charging ports.

As with the Nios, the Aura now gets more safety kit as well with front and side airbags now offered as standard. Additionally, the top variant will also be offered with curtain airbags, ESC, stability control, rear-view camera, tyre pressure monitoring and more.

Moving to the engine line-up, the Aura too drops the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with only the 1.2-litre petrol and CNG units carried forward. The petrol powerplant develops 82 bhp and 114 Nm and is paired with either a 5-speed manual or AMT gearbox. The 1.2 CNG mill meanwhile puts out a lower 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm when burning CNG.

The Aura will be available in a total of 5 variants – E, S, SX, SX(O) and SX+. The petrol engine will be offered across all variants while the CNG will be limited to the S and SX variants.

The updated Aura will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Tigor and Honda Amaze in the subcompact sedan segment. Expect the updated subcompact sedan to be on display at the Auto Expo 2023.