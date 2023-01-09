Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Facelift Revealed; Bookings Open

Hyundai has revealed the Grand i10 Nios facelift ahead of the Auto Expo 2023. The updated hatchback gets a revised design along with offering more features. Bookings are now open for the new Nios on Hyundai’s website and at dealerships with the booking amount set at Rs 11,000.

Starting with the design, the updated Nios gets a new grille and front bumper. The grille sits lower on the front fascia and is now more rectangular in shape extending towards the edges of the bumper. Body-coloured panels sit along the outside edges that highlight the new housings for the re-designed daytime running lamps. The headlamp meanwhile are unchanged.

Down the sides, the top variants get chrome detailing on the door handles while the alloy wheels too are of a new design. Round the back, the tail lamps get revised profiling with LED elements and a light-bar running the width between the units. The tailgate too seems to get revised contouring with the rear-view camera now sitting atop the Hyundai logo as compared to below it on the outgoing model. The Nios will be available in six single-tone exterior colours - Polar White, Titan Grey, Typhoon Silver, Spark Green (New), Teal Blue and Fiery Red. Additionally, the Sparks Green and Polar White will be offered with the option of a Black finished roof.

Inside, the dashboard design remains unchanged from the outgoing model with notable updates including the move back to an analogue instrument cluster with a MID from the part-digital unit on the pre-facelift car. Buyers will be offered a dual-tone grey or all-black cabin finish with the latter offered with either red or green highlights.

There is a big change to the engine line-up too with Hyundai no longer offering a turbo-petrol option. Buyers will now be offered either an 82 bhp and 114 Nm 1.2-litre petrol engine or a 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm 1.2-litre unit running on CNG. The former will be available with a 5-speed manual and AMT gearbox while the latter only gets a manual.

Coming to the equipment Hyundai has made some changes to the hatchback. The Nios is the first hatchback in the segment to get four airbags as standard with curtain airbags available as an option. Additionally, the hatchback can also be optioned with ESC, stability control, a rear-view camera, hill start assist, auto headlamps, tyre pressure monitoring and more.

Expect the new Grand i10 Nios to be on display at the Hyundai stall at the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 with a price announcement expected to take place soon.