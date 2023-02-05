2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Set For India Debut This Year

It appears that the much-anticipated 2023 Kia Seltos is finally set for an India launch later this year, possibly before the festive season. The Kia Seltos has been one of the best-selling products for the South Korean carmaker in India and was initially set for a possible debut at the Auto Expo 2023. However, the compact SUV was never showcased, suggesting that maybe the SUV was not yet ready for the Indian market. The 2023 Kia Seltos facelift is expected to offer new exterior and interior design elements, updated technology and safety features, and potentially new engine options.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Revealed

The exterior changes to the 2023 Kia Seltos are significantly concentrated towards the front section of the SUV with a wider front grille taking up even more space than before. It is flanked by redesigned LED daytime running lights with light strips present in the centre of the mesh on higher trims. The fog lamps are positioned vertically now offering a refreshed look to the face. The profile of the compact SUV remains largely unchanged from the current model, with the only difference being a new set of redesigned alloy wheels. However, the rear section of the 2023 Kia Seltos has been given a generous upgrade, featuring a more aggressive-looking rear bumper and a set of LED taillights that span the entire width of the rear.

The cabin of the 2023 Kia Seltos has also been given a major update, with a more premium fit & finish. The 4.2-inch instrument cluster has been updated, as has the 10.25-inch infotainment screen, which now features a refreshed UI. Additionally, higher trims of the 2023 Kia Seltos are said to feature a panoramic sunroof, ventilated and electrically adjustable seats for the front passengers, as well as a variety of upholstery options to customize the cabin according to one's preference.

The Kia Seltos facelift is offered globally with a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder engine, producing 147 bhp and 180 Nm, paired to an iVT and automatic transmission with an optional AWD drivetrain. In India, the Kia Seltos is equipped with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines, as well as a 1.4-litre petrol offering, coupled to a variety of transmission options such as a manual, iMT, a torque convertor, a CVT and a DCT.

For the 2023 Kia Seltos, we can expect a range of safety upgrades, including Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Smart Speed Limit Assist and Smart Speed Limit Warning, among other features to ensure the safety of the passengers. As far as affordability goes, the Kia Seltos is competitively priced between Rs. 10.49 lakh to Rs. 18.65 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in the compact SUV segment.