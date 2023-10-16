Login

2023 Royal Enfield Motoverse Dates Are Out! Here’s What To Expect

The 13th edition of the three-day Motoverse event will be held in Vagator, Goa from 24th to 26th November
By Janak Sorap

3 mins read

16-Oct-23 04:52 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Registration fees are Rs 3500 per head
  • Event has been divided into five sections
  • Popular artists to perform through the three-day event

If riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle is an emotion, then it only gets better when the brand holds one of its most important annual events of the year. Formerly known as Rider Mania, the 13th edition of the Motorverse is a three-day event that will be held in Vagator, Goa from November 24th to 26th, 2023. Curated for Royal Enfield owners and enthusiasts, the 2023 edition has been divided into five segments - MotoThrill, MotoSonic, MotoVille, MotoShop, and MotoReel. Here’s a quick low down of what to expect at this year’s Royal Enfield Motoverse.

MotoThrill:

This is where all the motorcycling action will take place where participants can take part in the different activities with their Royal Enfield motorcycles or on the purpose-built motorcycles, and will be rewarded for winning the competition. This segment of the event includes activities like Dirt Track racing, Slide School, Trail School and Hill Climb. This year MotoThrill will also house art, shopping, and galleries, making it a much more elevated motorcycling experience. 

MotoSonic:

No motorcycle festival is complete without good music, and the organisers at Royal Enfield have put in a lot of effort to have a variety of popular artists, each with their unique style of offering musical talent. MotoSonic will have many celebrated artists performing at the event that will including Taba Chake - a multi-lingual independent artist from Arunachal Pradesh, Benny Dayal, a highly skilled singer and Gowri Lekshmi - a versatile female musician known for her distinctive singing style. Furthermore, also performing at the venue will be Ranj & Cliffr, an indie-pop duo, up-and-coming fan favourites Oaff x Savera and experimental Indian electronica artists, Tech Panda X Kenzani. The MotoSonic stage will be the place for all motorcyclists and enthusiasts to come together and cherish the varying musical talent from across regions and languages of India.

MotoVille:

Owning a Royal Enfield motorcycle is also about personalising your motorcycle, and which other place can it be to get inspiration for your bike than MotoVille. A new addition to this segment will be ‘Shed Builds’, where a stunning collection of 23 custom-built motorcycles will take centre stage. The shortlisted custom-builds showcased at Motoverse will be crowdsourced through a digital campaign. 

Besides that, the MotoVille will also have subculture showcases, an F&B arena that brings food from all over the country, a concert stage with music and open mic sessions, and more to make sure the MotoVille experience is up by a few notches this year.

MotoReel:

Motorcycling is all about having memories and experiences which are shared with other fellow motorcyclists. In this segment, the ones gathered can listen to the inspirational stories first-hand from the adventurers and explorers. Experiences and stories from Dakar a rally racer, a racing enthusiast and an adventurer, and also from a base jumper, a filmmaker, a mountaineer, and other avenues will be present at the MotoReel stage. This space will also host custom bike builders from around the world for conversations on creativity and self-expression through their builds.

MotoShop:

Lastly, MotoShop will be the one-stop place for all your motorcycling needs, including Royal Enfield GMA products along with riding gear, apparel and fashion from different brands, all under one roof.

 

If you have already been planning or are now planning to head to Motoverse this November, head to the Royal Enfield’s official website to have yourself or your riding group registered at a registration fee of Rs 3500 per head. See you at Motoverse soon! 

# Royal Enfield# motoverse# Rider Mania 2023# Ride Pure

