2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on November 23, 2023
Highlights
- Facelifted Sorento borrows design cues from the Kia EV9
- Cabin gets a revised dashboard, upgraded infotainment system and new control surfaces
- New X Pro variant offers greater towing capabilities
Kia unveiled the facelifted Sorento SUV for international markets. The SUV made its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2023 and showcased an EV9-inspired front fascia along with an updated interior and new tech. Also introduced was a new X Pro variant that is claimed to offer more off-road ability and greater towing capabilities.
The 2024 Sorento has an updated exterior featuring an upright bonnet, squared-off edges, and distinctive amber daytime running lights and vertical tail lamps. It also takes design cues from the EV9 with its rectangular front grille and vertically stacked LED projector headlamps. The X-Line and X Pro variants get chunkier bumpers to add some muscle to the SUV’s looks along with unique colour combinations for the interior.
Speaking about the interior, the Sorent receives a revised dashboard with redesigned air-con vents and new control surfaces. A panoramic curved display sits atop the dashboard housing dual 12.3-inch screens while the central air-con vents are now slimmer and sit above the new climate control interface.
Coming to the tech on board, the 2024 Sorento gets an upgraded infotainment system - it borrows tech from the new EV9 - and also gets over-the-air updates. The SUV also gets the addition of Kia’s Digital Key 2.0 allowing owners to turn their Apple or Samsung smartphones into NFC-based keys to the vehicle. The ADAS function on board have also received an upgrade. The SUV gets 10 ADAS functions as standard including an upgraded forward collision avoidance system. The SUV also gets a new Smart Cruise Control function with machine learning that learns from the driver’s inputs at the steering and pedals. Also offered is a Highway Driving Assist 2 function that features a lane change assistance function.
The updated Sorento is offered with two petrol engine options. Lower variants are offered with a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder mill producing 188.3 bhp and 245 Nm of torque while higher variants get a turbocharged iteration of the same unit upping power to 277 bhp and 422 Nm. The naturally aspirated petrol mill comes with a 8-speed automatic transmission while the turbo-petrol gets an 8-speed wet dual-clutch unit. The S-Line and X Pro variants also benefit from all-wheel drive and a locking centre differential.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19298 second ago
The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.
-17801 second ago
The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks
-16516 second ago
The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).
-15193 second ago
The 48V mild-hybrid system features a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the SUV's gearbox offering for low-speed EV-only driving for up to 1 km.
-3948 second ago
The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set to get an update based on the recently upgraded KTM 250 Duke introduced earlier this year, and is likely to arrive sometime next year.
-3741 second ago
The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more
-3341 second ago
Limited to just 40 units, this special edition version of the motorcycle will currently only be sold in the UK market
-2505 second ago
The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla
-59 second ago
Both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and its naked sibling the MT-03 will be launched on December 15, 2023.
23 minutes ago
The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career
2 years ago
Kia India spoke about launching a new SUV that will go on sale in 2022. At the virtual round-table, the company shared that it is evaluating the three-row (seven-seater) segment which is gaining prominence in India by the day.
2 years ago
The Kia Sorento SUV scored 82 per cent for adult occupant protection and 85 per cent in child occupant protection. For Vulnerable Road Users protection and safety assist features, the 2020 model has received 71 and 79 per cent rating, respectively.
5 years ago
South Korean carmaker Kia Motors announced its entry into the Indian market last year and will be commencing operations by 2019. The Hyundai Group company is gearing up for a public debut at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo, and will be showcasing its future products as well as interact with the media and potential customers. Now, ahead of its official unveil, Kia's upcoming premium SUV - the Sorento was spotted on public roads and is one of the possible models in the automaker's portfolio.
9 years ago
We have seen customized cars made for big production houses. Remember the tumbler, 'the bat' or the Transformers series? Well, Kia has teamed up with Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment for an X-Men themed Sorento.