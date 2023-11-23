2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech

Kia unveiled the facelifted Sorento SUV for international markets. The SUV made its public debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show 2023 and showcased an EV9-inspired front fascia along with an updated interior and new tech. Also introduced was a new X Pro variant that is claimed to offer more off-road ability and greater towing capabilities.



The 2024 Sorento has an updated exterior featuring an upright bonnet, squared-off edges, and distinctive amber daytime running lights and vertical tail lamps. It also takes design cues from the EV9 with its rectangular front grille and vertically stacked LED projector headlamps. The X-Line and X Pro variants get chunkier bumpers to add some muscle to the SUV’s looks along with unique colour combinations for the interior.

Speaking about the interior, the Sorent receives a revised dashboard with redesigned air-con vents and new control surfaces. A panoramic curved display sits atop the dashboard housing dual 12.3-inch screens while the central air-con vents are now slimmer and sit above the new climate control interface.



Coming to the tech on board, the 2024 Sorento gets an upgraded infotainment system - it borrows tech from the new EV9 - and also gets over-the-air updates. The SUV also gets the addition of Kia’s Digital Key 2.0 allowing owners to turn their Apple or Samsung smartphones into NFC-based keys to the vehicle. The ADAS function on board have also received an upgrade. The SUV gets 10 ADAS functions as standard including an upgraded forward collision avoidance system. The SUV also gets a new Smart Cruise Control function with machine learning that learns from the driver’s inputs at the steering and pedals. Also offered is a Highway Driving Assist 2 function that features a lane change assistance function.



The updated Sorento is offered with two petrol engine options. Lower variants are offered with a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder mill producing 188.3 bhp and 245 Nm of torque while higher variants get a turbocharged iteration of the same unit upping power to 277 bhp and 422 Nm. The naturally aspirated petrol mill comes with a 8-speed automatic transmission while the turbo-petrol gets an 8-speed wet dual-clutch unit. The S-Line and X Pro variants also benefit from all-wheel drive and a locking centre differential.