Login

2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech

The new Sorento borrows design cues from the Kia EV9 electric SUV while also packing in some new tech
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 23, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Facelifted Sorento borrows design cues from the Kia EV9
  • Cabin gets a revised dashboard, upgraded infotainment system and new control surfaces
  • New X Pro variant offers greater towing capabilities

Kia unveiled the facelifted Sorento SUV for international markets. The SUV made its public debut at the  Los Angeles Auto Show 2023 and showcased an EV9-inspired front fascia along with an updated interior and new tech. Also introduced was a new X Pro variant that is claimed to offer more off-road ability and greater towing capabilities.
 

The 2024 Sorento has an updated exterior featuring an upright bonnet, squared-off edges, and distinctive amber daytime running lights and vertical tail lamps. It also takes design cues from the EV9 with its rectangular front grille and vertically stacked LED  projector headlamps. The X-Line and X Pro variants get chunkier bumpers to add some muscle to the SUV’s looks along with unique colour combinations for the interior.

Speaking about the interior, the Sorent receives a revised dashboard with redesigned air-con vents and new control surfaces. A panoramic curved display sits atop the dashboard housing dual 12.3-inch screens while the central air-con vents are now slimmer and sit above the new climate control interface.
 

Coming to the tech on board, the 2024 Sorento gets an upgraded infotainment system - it borrows tech from the new EV9 - and also gets over-the-air updates. The SUV also gets the addition of Kia’s Digital Key 2.0 allowing owners to turn their Apple or Samsung smartphones into NFC-based keys to the vehicle. The ADAS function on board have also received an upgrade. The SUV gets 10 ADAS functions as standard including an upgraded forward collision avoidance system. The SUV also gets a new Smart Cruise Control function with machine learning that learns from the driver’s inputs at the steering and pedals. Also offered is a Highway Driving Assist 2 function that features a lane change assistance function.
 

The updated Sorento is offered with two petrol engine options. Lower variants are offered with a naturally aspirated 2.5-litre four-cylinder mill producing 188.3 bhp and 245 Nm of torque while higher variants get a turbocharged iteration of the same unit upping power to 277 bhp and 422 Nm. The naturally aspirated petrol mill comes with a 8-speed automatic transmission while the turbo-petrol gets an 8-speed wet dual-clutch unit. The S-Line and X Pro variants also benefit from all-wheel drive and a locking centre differential.

# Kia Sorento SUV# Kia Sorento# Kia Sorento facelift# 2024 Kia Sorento
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
85,000 km
Hybrid
Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Emflux Motors One
Emflux Motors One

Expected Price :

₹ 5.5 - 6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
New Jersey To Ban The Sale Of New ICE Models By 2035
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-19298 second ago

The legislation mandates that 43 per cent of a manufacturer's annual production volume in 2027 must be ZEVs, escalating annually to reach 100 per cent by 2035.

Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
Triumph Speed 400 And Scrambler 400 X Launched In Malaysia
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17801 second ago

The made-in-India Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X have been launched in Malaysia with deliveries set to commence in few weeks

All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
All-New Royal Enfield Himalayan To Be Launched On Nov 24: What To Expect
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16516 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan is expected to be priced at around Rs. 2.70 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
Jeep Avenger SUV Gains Mild-Hybrid Powertrain Options For European Markets
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15193 second ago

The 48V mild-hybrid system features a 21 kW electric motor integrated into the SUV's gearbox offering for low-speed EV-only driving for up to 1 km.

Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
Updated Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 Spotted Testing, To Get Upgrades From KTM 250 Duke
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3948 second ago

The Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 is all set to get an update based on the recently upgraded KTM 250 Duke introduced earlier this year, and is likely to arrive sometime next year.

Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3741 second ago

The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more

Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
Kawasaki Unveils Ninja ZX-10RR 40th Anniversary Edition
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3341 second ago

Limited to just 40 units, this special edition version of the motorcycle will currently only be sold in the UK market

Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
Tata Power Establishes Electric Car Charging Stations On Chandigarh-Shimla Highway
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2505 second ago

The charging stations will aid in travellers to cover the 111 km route between Chandigarh and Shimla

2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced
2023 Yamaha MT-03, R3 India Launch Date Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-59 second ago

Both the Yamaha YZF-R3 and its naked sibling the MT-03 will be launched on December 15, 2023.

Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
Jehan Daruvala Shifts Gears; Bids Farewell To Formula 2
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

The Indian racer took to social media to announce his departure from F2 to focus on his budding Formula E career

Kia To Launch A New SUV In India By 2022
Kia To Launch A New SUV In India By 2022
c&b icon
By Shubham Parashar
calendar-icon

2 years ago

Kia India spoke about launching a new SUV that will go on sale in 2022. At the virtual round-table, the company shared that it is evaluating the three-row (seven-seater) segment which is gaining prominence in India by the day.

Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
c&b icon
By Charanpreet Singh
calendar-icon

2 years ago

The Kia Sorento SUV scored 82 per cent for adult occupant protection and 85 per cent in child occupant protection. For Vulnerable Road Users protection and safety assist features, the 2020 model has received 71 and 79 per cent rating, respectively.

Kia Sorento SUV Spied In India Ahead Of Debut At 2018 Auto Expo
Kia Sorento SUV Spied In India Ahead Of Debut At 2018 Auto Expo
c&b icon
By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

5 years ago

South Korean carmaker Kia Motors announced its entry into the Indian market last year and will be commencing operations by 2019. The Hyundai Group company is gearing up for a public debut at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo, and will be showcasing its future products as well as interact with the media and potential customers. Now, ahead of its official unveil, Kia's upcoming premium SUV - the Sorento was spotted on public roads and is one of the possible models in the automaker's portfolio.

'Claw' Sorento To Promote 'X-Men: The Days of Future Past'
'Claw' Sorento To Promote 'X-Men: The Days of Future Past'
loader
By NDTV Auto Team
calendar-icon

9 years ago

We have seen customized cars made for big production houses. Remember the tumbler, 'the bat' or the Transformers series? Well, Kia has teamed up with Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment for an X-Men themed Sorento.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Kia Sorento Revealed; Gets Styling Updates, New Tech
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved