New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP

The Kia Sorento SUV scored 82 per cent for adult occupant protection and 85 per cent in child occupant protection. For Vulnerable Road Users protection and safety assist features, the 2020 model has received 71 and 79 per cent rating, respectively.

Charanpreet Singh By  Charanpreet Singh | Updated:
eye
0  Views
The Sorento gets Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and seven airbags as standard expand View Photos
The Sorento gets Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and seven airbags as standard

Highlights

  • The 2020 Kia Sorento scored 82% in adult occupant protection
  • The all-new Sorento achieved 85% for child occupant protection
  • The SUV comes loaded with Kia's latest advanced driving assistance system

The 2020 Kia Sorento has bagged a five-star safety rating in the latest round of the Euro NCAP crash test results. The SUV scored 82 per cent for adult occupant protection and 85 per cent in child occupant protection. For Vulnerable Road Users protection and safety assist features, the 2020 model has received 71 and 79 per cent rating, respectively. The vehicle tested was a left-hand drive vehicle fitted with a 1.6-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine. The new generation Kia Sorento was officially unveiled earlier this year in March, and the updated version reached the US market in September.

Also Read: 2020 Isuzu D-Max Awarded 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Test​

tvajreug

The left-hand drive Kia Sorento 1.6 T-GDI HEV GLS variant was tested by the Euro NCAP

Pablo Martinez Masip, Director of Product Planning and Pricing at Kia Motors Europe, said, "The new Kia Sorento is a spacious, efficient and high-quality SUV for up to seven passengers and owners can be reassured that it offers a high level of safety too. The new model is already proving incredibly popular with families, who have been impressed with its head-turning design, performance and all-weather capabilities. It's important that the car offers a wide range of features and technologies designed to reduce the chances of a collision, and protect occupants should a collision be unavoidable."

Newsbeep

As per the Euro NCAP report, Sorento's passenger compartment remained stable in the event of a collision, as well as its ability to offer good protection for all critical body areas in the side barrier test. The SUV scored highly for child occupant protection, while the seat and head restraint tests demonstrated good passenger protection against whiplash injury in the event of a rear-end collision. It gets AEB vulnerable road users, lane assist system and speed assistance as standard fitment, but misses out on 'active bonnet', which in the event of a collision is designed to help reduce dangerous head injuries to pedestrians.

In terms of safety, the Sorento SUV comes loaded with Kia's latest Advanced Driving Assistance Systems, seven airbags including a new front centre airbag, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist technology with pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle detection and Junction Turning, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, and other safety features.

jm7s677

The Kia Sorento's passenger compartment remained stable in the event of a collision

Also Read: New Land Rover Defender Scores 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests​

0 Comments

Though the vehicle tested by Euro NCAP was a 1.6 T-GDI HEV GLS, however, the safety rating applies to the entire Sorento line-up. The Euro-spec Sorento SUV comes powered by a 1.6-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 44.2 kW electric motor and 1.49kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It is tuned to 226 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV is also offered in diesel guise, powered by a 2.2-litre 'Smartstream' motor producing 199bhp and 440Nm torque.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
Ola To Invest Rs. 2400 Crore In Tamil Nadu To Set Up World's Largest Scooter Factory
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Audi Begins Production Of A4 Facelift In India; Launch In Early 2021
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Hyundai Creta-Based 7-Seater Spotted Testing In India For The First Time
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
F1: Verstappen Wins In Abu Dhabi As Mercedes Unable To Match Red Bull 
Honda Racers Wear Airbag Vests During INMRC, A First In Indian Motorsport
Honda Racers Wear Airbag Vests During INMRC, A First In Indian Motorsport
INMRC 2020: Honda Erula Racing Team Dominates Pro-Stock 165 cc Class With 7 Podiums
INMRC 2020: Honda Erula Racing Team Dominates Pro-Stock 165 cc Class With 7 Podiums
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV
Hyundai Teases The Ioniq 5 EV
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday
JKNRC 2020: Ashwin Datta Bags 2 Wins In FLGB4, Amir Sayed Dominates Novice Cup On Sunday
Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand
Hyundai Launches 'HTWO' Dedicated Fuel Cell System Brand
Ferrari's Camilleri Will Be A Hard Act To Follow
Ferrari's Camilleri Will Be A Hard Act To Follow
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
Audi e-Tron GT Enters Series Production In Germany
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021
Okinawa To Introduce 4 New Electric Offerings In 2021

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Seltos

SUV, 16 - 21 Kmpl
Kia Seltos
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,530 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Carnival

MUV, 13.9 Kmpl
Kia Carnival
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 24.95 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 51,792 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
10:42
Nissan Magnite V Hyundai Venue & Kia Sonet
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Dec-20 01:55 PM IST
Kia Sonet Bestselling SUV, Yamaha FZS Vintage Edition, Bajaj Sales
03:08
Kia Sonet Bestselling SUV, Yamaha FZS Vintage Edition, Bajaj Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 01-Dec-20 09:10 PM IST
Hyundai i20 Bookings, KTM 250 Adventure Launch, Kia Seltos Recall
03:28
Hyundai i20 Bookings, KTM 250 Adventure Launch, Kia Seltos Recall
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 20-Nov-20 07:34 PM IST
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, Kia Sonet Automatic Demand, BMW Wingsuit
03:33
Triumph Tiger 850 Sport, Kia Sonet Automatic Demand, BMW Wingsuit
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 13-Nov-20 05:40 PM IST
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
03:33
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch, Tata Festive Offers, Kia 1.5 Lakh Sales
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 03-Nov-20 09:44 PM IST
Kia Sonet vs Rivals
22:43
Kia Sonet vs Rivals
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Oct-20 09:43 PM IST
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
03:16
Kia Sonet Prices, Jawa Exports To Europe, Tata Nexon IDIS
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 18-Sep-20 06:33 PM IST
Kia Sonet Review
17:25
Kia Sonet Review
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 11-Sep-20 06:21 PM IST
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
03:56
Kia Sonet Launch Date, RE Meteor 350 Specs, MG Gloster Features
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Sep-20 08:22 PM IST
Tech Check: 5 Things That Make The Kia Sonet A Tech-Laden Car
05:33
Tech Check: 5 Things That Make The Kia Sonet A Tech-Laden Car
  • CarAndBike Tube
  • 07-Sep-20 09:15 AM IST
Sonet Alloy Wheel
Sonet Alloy Wheel
Sonet Frontview
Sonet Frontview
Sonet Grill
Sonet Grill
Kia Seltos Door
Kia Seltos Door
Seltos Backview
Seltos Backview
Seltos Sideview
Seltos Sideview
Kia Carnival Power Sliding Door
Kia Carnival Power Sliding Door
Gib Motor 300x600
x
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
New Hyundai i20 Bags 30,000 Bookings In 40 Days
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Mahindra Announces Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.06 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
Upcoming SUVs In India In 2021 Upto Rs. 25 Lakh
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
MV Agusta Teams Up With Alpine For Superveloce Limited Edition
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities