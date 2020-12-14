Kia Sorento Receives 5 Star Safety Rating From Euro NCAP

The 2020 Kia Sorento has bagged a five-star safety rating in the latest round of the Euro NCAP crash test results. The SUV scored 82 per cent for adult occupant protection and 85 per cent in child occupant protection. For Vulnerable Road Users protection and safety assist features, the 2020 model has received 71 and 79 per cent rating, respectively. The vehicle tested was a left-hand drive vehicle fitted with a 1.6-litre T-GDi turbocharged petrol engine. The new generation Kia Sorento was officially unveiled earlier this year in March, and the updated version reached the US market in September.

The left-hand drive Kia Sorento 1.6 T-GDI HEV GLS variant was tested by the Euro NCAP

Pablo Martinez Masip, Director of Product Planning and Pricing at Kia Motors Europe, said, "The new Kia Sorento is a spacious, efficient and high-quality SUV for up to seven passengers and owners can be reassured that it offers a high level of safety too. The new model is already proving incredibly popular with families, who have been impressed with its head-turning design, performance and all-weather capabilities. It's important that the car offers a wide range of features and technologies designed to reduce the chances of a collision, and protect occupants should a collision be unavoidable."

As per the Euro NCAP report, Sorento's passenger compartment remained stable in the event of a collision, as well as its ability to offer good protection for all critical body areas in the side barrier test. The SUV scored highly for child occupant protection, while the seat and head restraint tests demonstrated good passenger protection against whiplash injury in the event of a rear-end collision. It gets AEB vulnerable road users, lane assist system and speed assistance as standard fitment, but misses out on 'active bonnet', which in the event of a collision is designed to help reduce dangerous head injuries to pedestrians.

In terms of safety, the Sorento SUV comes loaded with Kia's latest Advanced Driving Assistance Systems, seven airbags including a new front centre airbag, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist technology with pedestrian, cyclist and vehicle detection and Junction Turning, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Lane Follow Assist, Driver Attention Warning, Blind-Spot View Monitor, Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, High Beam Assist, and other safety features.

The Kia Sorento's passenger compartment remained stable in the event of a collision

Though the vehicle tested by Euro NCAP was a 1.6 T-GDI HEV GLS, however, the safety rating applies to the entire Sorento line-up. The Euro-spec Sorento SUV comes powered by a 1.6-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine coupled to a 44.2 kW electric motor and 1.49kWh lithium-ion polymer battery pack. It is tuned to 226 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The SUV is also offered in diesel guise, powered by a 2.2-litre 'Smartstream' motor producing 199bhp and 440Nm torque.

