2024 Lexus Design Award India Entry Date Announced

Lexus Design Award India (LDAI) has announced its seventh edition, providing a platform for professionals to showcase their creativity and talent. Entries for LDAI will be accepted from July 20 through September 30, 2023. LDAI has been running successfully since its inception in 2018, and over the past six years, it has received more than 4300 entries, each sharing unique designs.

The designs submitted previously have covered a wide range of areas, including healthcare, energy conservation, sustainable goods, waste management, and more. Last year's edition, which took place at Delhi in December 2022, received over 3,000 entries in various categories.

The main objective of LDAI is to acknowledge and honour exceptional works of industrial design by talented Indian designers. It aims to recognise designs that proactively address future societal challenges. Designers participating in LDAI will be guided by three key design principles: Anticipate, Innovate, and Captivate.

Lexus Design Award India 2024 will invite entries based on six categories:

1. Conceptual Category:

This includes original ideas with diverse functions and shapes, ranging from abstract to practical concepts that can be turned into reality.

2. Industrial Design:

Focusing on inclusive, human-centric, and eco-friendly design to address evolving needs in mass-produced goods like digital applications, household items, and transportation tools.

3. Textile Design:

Celebrating innovative textile designs, including weaves, prints, and patterns, with a focus on functionality, cultural contexts, craftsmanship, and emotion.

4. Furniture Design:

Recognising designers who shift paradigms in furniture design by enhancing function, form, and ergonomics using applied art and sciences.

5. Built Environment:

Celebrating creativity, technical expertise, and social impact in urban design and architecture by showcasing imaginative spaces, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

6. Tech Design:

Encouraging disruptive design through innovative technology, focusing on solution-driven entries that consider components, assembly, sustainability, and transformative potential.

A judging committee of design experts will select five winners across the categories. The finalists will receive guidance from leading design gurus from various disciplines in a design workshop, helping them refine their entries before presenting their projects to the judging panel. Winners will get the opportunity to travel to Milan and experience the Lexus Design Event at Milan Design Week in Italy in 2024.