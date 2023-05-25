Updated Lexus LC500h Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.39 Crore

Lexus India has launched the updated LC500h in India at a price of Rs 2.39 crore (ex-showroom). The updated grand tourer receives minor cosmetic tweaks to the exterior while the cabin benefits from the addition of a new infotainment system, revised control surfaces and trim.

Cosmetic updates to the exterior are limited and include new alloy wheels and a tweaked grille.

On the exterior, the updated LC500 gets tweaks to the large spindle grille along with a new set of black-finished alloy wheels. The more notable changes, however, come inside the cabin in the form of an upgraded infotainment system along with tweaks to the centre console and dashboard. The updated LC gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display that replaces the older 10.3-inch touchpad-controlled unit. The new display also sits closer to the driver – 86 mm further forward than the older unit – for ease of operation.

Updates to the cabin include a new touchscreen and revised switchgear; the trim panel on the co-driver side is replaced by an upholstered panel.

The dashboard also gets some design tweaks with the trim panel on the co-driver side of the dashboard deleted in favour of a panel finished in the same upholstery as the rest of the dashboard. The centre console too gets a revised layout for switchgear with the touchpad controller having been dropped.

Mechanically, Lexus has made no changes to the LC500h which continues to be powered by a V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The petrol engine develops a peak 295 bhp and 350 Nm of torque with the electric motor developing 177 bhp and 300 Nm. Total system output is rated at 354 bhp.