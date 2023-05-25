  • Home
  • News
  • Updated Lexus LC500h Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.39 Crore

Updated Lexus LC500h Launched In India; Priced At Rs 2.39 Crore

Updated Lexus grand tourer gains some new features along with minor cosmetic updates.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
25-May-23 04:46 PM IST
Lexus LC500h.jpg
Highlights
  • Cosmetic updates to exterior include a tweaked grille and new alloy wheels
  • Gets a new 12.3-inch tochscreen infotainment system and revised control surfaces
  • V6 strong hybrid powertrain carries forward

Lexus India has launched the updated LC500h in India at a price of Rs 2.39 crore (ex-showroom). The updated grand tourer receives minor cosmetic tweaks to the exterior while the cabin benefits from the addition of a new infotainment system, revised control surfaces and trim.

 

Also read: Lexus Teases New-Gen GX SUV Ahead Of Global Debut
 

Cosmetic updates to the exterior are limited and include new alloy wheels and a tweaked grille.

 

On the exterior, the updated LC500 gets tweaks to the large spindle grille along with a new set of black-finished alloy wheels. The more notable changes, however, come inside the cabin in the form of an upgraded infotainment system along with tweaks to the centre console and dashboard. The updated LC gets a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display that replaces the older 10.3-inch touchpad-controlled unit. The new display also sits closer to the driver – 86 mm further forward than the older unit – for ease of operation.

 

Also read: New Lexus TX SUV Teased

 

Updates to the cabin include a new touchscreen and revised switchgear; the trim panel on the co-driver side is replaced by an upholstered panel.

 

The dashboard also gets some design tweaks with the trim panel on the co-driver side of the dashboard deleted in favour of a panel finished in the same upholstery as the rest of the dashboard. The centre console too gets a revised layout for switchgear with the touchpad controller having been dropped.

 

Also read: Lexus India Launches the RX SUV At Rs 95.8 Lakhs

 

Mechanically, Lexus has made no changes to the LC500h which continues to be powered by a V6 petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The petrol engine develops a peak 295 bhp and 350 Nm of torque with the electric motor developing 177 bhp and 300 Nm. Total system output is rated at 354 bhp.

Related Articles
Lexus India Hikes Prices Across Its Range By Upto 3.2%
Lexus India Hikes Prices Across Its Range By Upto 3.2%
5 months ago
Lexus LC500h Coupe Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.16 Crore
Lexus LC500h Coupe Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 2.16 Crore
2 years ago
Lexus LC 500 Makes A Cameo In Marvel's Upcoming Black Panther Movie
Lexus LC 500 Makes A Cameo In Marvel's Upcoming Black Panther Movie
5 years ago
Lexus Unveils Its Rear-Wheel Driven LC 500
Lexus Unveils Its Rear-Wheel Driven LC 500
7 years ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX (O) Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.75 L
₹ 19,597/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.5
10
Used 2015 Hyundai Creta 1.6 SX Diesel for sale

2015 Hyundai Creta

wishlist
  • 35,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.35 L
₹ 18,701/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford Endeavour 3.2L AWD AT Titanium for sale

2018 Ford Endeavour

wishlist
  • 45,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
29.00 L
₹ 64,950/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Lexus LC
Starts at ₹ 2.39 Crore
0
7.8
10
c&b expert Rating

Lexus Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now