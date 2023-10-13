2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled

Login

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Facelift Globally Unveiled

This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Oct-23 12:36 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The updated version features a design updates such as a new front apron, AMG crest on the bonnet, and body-colored wheel arch.
  • Inside, it has gets the MBUX infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
  • The GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 km/h.

Mercedes-AMG has globally unveiled the updated version of its compact Performance SUV, the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+. For now, this model will only go on sale in international markets. This updated version has a newly designed front apron and displays the AMG crest on the bonnet. A full LED lighting system illuminates the way, featuring a fresh light signature for both the headlights and rear lights, with the option to upgrade to multibeam LED main headlights. On its side, the vehicle gets body-coloured wheel arch extensions, which are different from the previous black design. 

 

Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs

 

Inside, the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ gets the latest iteration of the AMG Performance steering wheel as standard. The MBUX infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also has an additional USB-C port. As for the seat, the car features new upholstery covers for the standard sports seats or the optional AMG Performance seats.

 

Under the hood, the car gets the AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with AMG speedshift DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission generating 415 bhp. This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h.

 

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September

The car offers three new alloy wheel options, with choices of 19-inch AMG ten-spoke wheels in Bicolor Matt Black with high-gloss burnished surfaces or two variations of 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke wheels. Customers can also opt for larger 21-inch multi-spoke or cross-spoke wheels. The car comes equipped with standard 20-inch wheels and red brake calipers.

 

Also Read: Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models

Notably, the updated version offers RACE mode as standard. The car is equipped with the all-wheel-drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ along with the AMG Torque Control system, which features electronically controlled multi-plate clutches on the rear axle. This setup enables precise distribution of power not only between the front and rear axles but also between the left and right rear wheels.

# Mercedes-AMG# Mercedes-AMG GLA 45

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
2010 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
34,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda Jazz
2017 Honda Jazz
41,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.95 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10
8.0
0
10
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
65,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
75,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan
Royal Enfield Himalayan

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 1, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
Mercedes-Benz Reveals Findings From Frontal Crash Test Of Two EVs
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-18946 second ago

The brand says the electric vehicles were able to successfully absorb the impact, with all safety equipment working as intended and passenger cells still intact

UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
UK Government Backs Aston Martin's Electrification Strategy With £9 Million Investment
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-15316 second ago

The auto manufacturer plans to invest £2 billion over five years, to achieve a gradual shift from ICE technology to BEV technology.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Things We Know
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-10857 second ago

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 will have Royal Enfield’s first liquid-cooled engine, and segment-first features, including integrated navigation and tubeless tyres.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 minutes ago

This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h

FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
FADA Sales H1 FY’24: Passenger Vehicle Retails Hit All Time High
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

35 minutes ago

Two-wheeler retails saw a 7.03 per cent increase, recording sales of 78.28 lakh units

Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
Production-Spec Kia EV5 To Offer Range Of Up To 720 Km
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The EV5 will be manufactured in both China and Korea and will be offered in three variants - standard, long-range, and long-range AWD

Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
Kia EV3 Concept Unveiled; Previews Small Electric SUV Due In 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Drawing heavy inspiration from the flagship EV9 SUV, the EV3 provides a glimpse of what Kia’s most affordable electric SUV yet will look like.

Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
Toyota Teams Up With Idemitsu To Mass-Produce Solid-State EV Batteries
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The collaboration between Toyota and Idemitsu aims to commercialise these batteries by 2027–28.

Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
Volvo C40 Recharge Price Hiked; Discontinues Petrol Version Of XC40
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

16 hours ago

The Volvo C40 Recharge is now priced at Rs. 62.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Additionally the company has also decided only sell the all-electric version of the XC40 in India.

JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
JK Tyre To Organise First-Ever 'Drift Challenge' At Buddh International Circuit
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

18 hours ago

Drifting, the core discipline of this competition, emphasises skill, precision, and car control over sheer speed.

Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GLC 63 S and 43 Coupe
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

While both cars are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, the GLC 63 S also gets an additional electric motor, boosting its power output

Second-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT Debuts With 2+2 Seating, AWD
Second-Gen Mercedes-AMG GT Debuts With 2+2 Seating, AWD
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

Second-gen AMG GT grows in size, gets a new 2+2 seating layout and arrives with more powerful V8 engines.

Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55: All You Need To Know About The 469 BHP Roadster
Mercedes-Benz AMG SL55: All You Need To Know About The 469 BHP Roadster
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

3 months ago

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new AMG SL55, its open-top sportscar in the Indian market. Here’s everything you need to know about it

Mercedes-AMG SL Gets New Customisation Options Through Manufaktur
Mercedes-AMG SL Gets New Customisation Options Through Manufaktur
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 months ago

Under the Manufaktur program, customers can select from a range of colours for the exterior, a choice of upholstery options, and more.

Mercedes-AMG SL55 India Launch Confirmed For June 22
Mercedes-AMG SL55 India Launch Confirmed For June 22
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

4 months ago

The SL range is one of Mercedes-Benz’s most acclaimed range of open-top sportscars and gained quite a fan-following in India when it was sold here.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • 2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved