2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Globally Unveiled

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 S Facelift Globally Unveiled
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
13-Oct-23 12:36 PM IST
Highlights
- The updated version features a design updates such as a new front apron, AMG crest on the bonnet, and body-colored wheel arch.
- Inside, it has gets the MBUX infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.
- The GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 270 km/h.
Mercedes-AMG has globally unveiled the updated version of its compact Performance SUV, the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+. For now, this model will only go on sale in international markets. This updated version has a newly designed front apron and displays the AMG crest on the bonnet. A full LED lighting system illuminates the way, featuring a fresh light signature for both the headlights and rear lights, with the option to upgrade to multibeam LED main headlights. On its side, the vehicle gets body-coloured wheel arch extensions, which are different from the previous black design.
Also Read: Mercedes-Maybach Vision 6 Concept Showcased In Mumbai; Existing Mercedes Customers To Get Discounts On EVs
Inside, the GLA 45 S 4MATIC+ gets the latest iteration of the AMG Performance steering wheel as standard. The MBUX infotainment system supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and also has an additional USB-C port. As for the seat, the car features new upholstery covers for the standard sports seats or the optional AMG Performance seats.
Under the hood, the car gets the AMG 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo engine with AMG speedshift DCT eight-speed dual-clutch transmission generating 415 bhp. This compact SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in about 4.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 270 km/h.
Also Read: Mercedes-AMG G 63 Grand Edition Sold Out In India In 6 Minutes; 12,768 Mercedes Cars And SUVs Sold Till September
The car offers three new alloy wheel options, with choices of 19-inch AMG ten-spoke wheels in Bicolor Matt Black with high-gloss burnished surfaces or two variations of 20-inch AMG five-twin-spoke wheels. Customers can also opt for larger 21-inch multi-spoke or cross-spoke wheels. The car comes equipped with standard 20-inch wheels and red brake calipers.
Also Read: Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models
Notably, the updated version offers RACE mode as standard. The car is equipped with the all-wheel-drive AMG Performance 4MATIC+ along with the AMG Torque Control system, which features electronically controlled multi-plate clutches on the rear axle. This setup enables precise distribution of power not only between the front and rear axles but also between the left and right rear wheels.
