2024 Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition Unveiled

Toyota has unveiled a new Circuit Edition for the 2024 GR Corolla, introduced in a new Blue Flame colour. This special edition model is equipped with black forged aluminium 18-inch BBS wheels, which come as a standard fitment, along with black side rocker graphics that run up to the stamped GR-Four logo. The car will see a global launch in the winter of 2023, whereas pricing and other details for all 2024 Toyota GR Corolla models will be announced at a later date.

On the outside, the Circuit Edition continues to feature the vented bulge hood, a GR sport mesh gloss-black front grille with functional brake ducts, and angular LED headlights. The car also comes with a gloss-black rear spoiler, rear lower diffuser, and triple exhaust system as part of the aero details. Furthermore, the forged carbon fibre roof and black exterior accents add to the hot hatch look.

Inside, the Circuit Edition comes with sports seats upholstered in Brin Naub Suede and synthetic leather with blue accents, a blue striped GR shift knob, and blue accent stitching. The car is also equipped with a JBL Audio system with eight speakers and an amplifier. The dashboard also includes an 8-inch colour Multi-Information Display and Toyota Audio Multimedia with an 8-inch touchscreen as standard. There’s also a voice assistant that offers access to various in-car controls using voice commands.

With regards to safety, the GR Corolla Circuit Edition is equipped with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 as standard. This suite includes features such as Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Lane Tracing Assist, Road Sign Assist, Automatic High Beams etc. The engineers at TOYOTA GAZOO Racing have made several updates underneath the skin as well. These include mounting point changes to the steering gear, rear suspension, and battery ground. To improve the aero, the team has also added aluminium sheets to the front and rear bumpers, along with changing the shape of the duct of the front bumper airflow outlet.

The car is built on the Toyota New Global Architecture-C (TNGA-C) platform. Under the hood, it gets a turbocharged 1.6-litre 3-cylinder engine, generating 296 bhp at 6,500 rpm and a torque of 370 Nm at 3,000-5,500 rpm. As with all GR Corolla models, it comes with a six-speed intelligent Manual Transmission with rev-matching, controlled by a recessed button placed below the steering column.

The powertrain is paired with the GR-FOUR All-Wheel-Drive system, developed in collaboration with the Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Championship team. This rally racing-inspired system allows drivers to adjust the torque distribution between the front and rear axles to suit various driving conditions. Three modes are available: 60:40 for everyday driving, 30:70 for winding roads, and 50:50 for maximum circuit performance.