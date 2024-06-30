Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Indian New ChieftainBajaj Bruzer CNGSuzuki SV 650TVS ADVBenelli 402 S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

2025 Kia Seltos Revealed For The US With New Features

The Kia Seltos gets a tweaked feature list for 2025 along with other revisions
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 30, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The 2025 Kia Seltos gets more features on the EX and SX trims.
  • The entry-level Seltos S gets a smaller 4.25-inch digital instrument console.
  • The changes are specific to the US market.

Kia Motors US has introduced the 2025 Seltos in the country and the compact SUV arrives with subtle upgrades for the new model year. The model gets a tweaked feature list for 2025 along with other revisions across the variant lineup. Most of the updates on the 2025 Kia Seltos are seen on the EX and top-end SX trims with both versions getting a Parking Distance Warning in Reverse and a Smart Power Liftgate. However, the features are available only on the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variants of the EX. 

 

Also Read: Kia EV9 Electric SUV Recalled In The US
 

2025 Kia Seltos 3

Kia has introduced a new mid-spec 2025 Seltos EX trim with a sunroof that wasn't available before and is likely to be more value-friendly. The company has also dropped a few features on the lower variants, especially the S trim missing out on the 10.25-inch digital instrument console in favour of a smaller 4.25-inch unit instead. While the instrument console may be a downgrade, the automaker has added an auto up/down function for the driver-side power window switch, which is a neat addition. The Seltos S continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels in the US. 

 

Also Read: Kia India Crosses 2.5 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone
 

Other changes on the 2025 Kia Seltos include new upholstery, materials and more across the cabin. The overall finishing has also improved according to the carmaker. 

 

Also ReadKia EV3 Makes World Premiere, Has Range Of Up To 600 Km

2025 Kia Seltos 2

Power in the US-spec Kia Seltos comes from the 2.0-litre petrol engine tuned for 146 bhp and 179 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.3 seconds with FWD, and 10.1 seconds with AWD. There is also the 1.6-litre turbo petrol with 195 bhp and 264 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic. 


 

# Kia# Kia USA# Kia Seltos# Kia Seltos SUV# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Kia America said that select models could provide potentially inadequate headliner protection during a crash
    Kia EV9 Electric SUV Recalled In The US
  • Facelifted Carens' design looks to draw inspiration from Kia’s new EV series with redesigned headlamps and tail-lamps.
    Kia Carens Facelift Spied; Previews Updated Design
  • Kia said that over 50 per cent of the demand was for the petrol Carens while over 60 per cent buyers opted for a manual gearbox.
    Kia Carens MPV Sales Cross 1.5 Lakh Unit Milestone
  • Kia India has exported over 250,000 vehicles built at its Anantapur plant from August 2019 to April 2024, with the Seltos being the top contributor
    Kia India Crosses 2.5 Lakh Vehicle Exports Milestone
  • The new program is offered across six locations in India and offers leasing options of up to 60 months.
    Kia India Partners With Orix To Launch Vehicle Leasing Program

Latest News

  • The Kia Seltos gets a tweaked feature list for 2025 along with other revisions
    2025 Kia Seltos Revealed For The US With New Features
  • Pramac Racing has announced it will switch to Yamaha Racing starting in 2025
    Pramac Racing To Switch From Ducati To Yamaha From 2025
  • The upcoming three-row Duster could be called the ‘Bigster’ upon its launch, and the spy images reveal a host of changes and features to expect.
    New-Gen Dacia Duster Three-Row Spied Testing, To Be Likely Called The Bigster
  • The government will reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) making petrol cheaper by 65 paise per litre, while diesel gets a price cut of Rs 2.60 per litre.
    Maharashtra Government To Reduce Fuel Prices In Mumbai From July 1
  • The joint venture will be formed in the final quarter of the year with both Volkswagen and Rivian having equal ownership and control.
    Volkswagen To Invest $5 Billion In Rivian To Develop Software Under New Joint Venture
  • The new Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450, a roadster based on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, has now been teased by Royal Enfield’s big boss, Eicher Motors MD, Siddhartha Lal.
    Siddhartha Lal Teases Upcoming Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
  • The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the company’s first-ever motorcycle with a production-spec single-cylinder engine in over 30 years
    Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono Teased Ahead Of India Launch
  • The Chetak electric scooter, which is now available in a total of three variants, will soon adopt a new naming nomenclature to make it easier for buyers to understand their positioning.
    Bajaj Chetak Premium To Be Renamed Chetak ‘Blue Line 3201’: Here’s Why
  • The Honda Cub is the most-produced motor vehicle in history and has been sold in more than 160 countries
    Honda Cub Production To End In 2025
  • The first tranche of the investment of $25 million will see Castrol acquire a 5.72 per cent stake in Gogoro.
    Castrol Invests $50 Million In Gogoro For Its Battery Swapping Tech

Research More on Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos
8.7

Kia Seltos

Starts at ₹ 10.9 - 20.35 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Seltos Specifications
View Seltos Features

Popular Kia Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved