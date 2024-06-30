2025 Kia Seltos Revealed For The US With New Features

Kia Motors US has introduced the 2025 Seltos in the country and the compact SUV arrives with subtle upgrades for the new model year. The model gets a tweaked feature list for 2025 along with other revisions across the variant lineup. Most of the updates on the 2025 Kia Seltos are seen on the EX and top-end SX trims with both versions getting a Parking Distance Warning in Reverse and a Smart Power Liftgate. However, the features are available only on the All-Wheel Drive (AWD) variants of the EX.

Kia has introduced a new mid-spec 2025 Seltos EX trim with a sunroof that wasn't available before and is likely to be more value-friendly. The company has also dropped a few features on the lower variants, especially the S trim missing out on the 10.25-inch digital instrument console in favour of a smaller 4.25-inch unit instead. While the instrument console may be a downgrade, the automaker has added an auto up/down function for the driver-side power window switch, which is a neat addition. The Seltos S continues to ride on 17-inch alloy wheels in the US.

Other changes on the 2025 Kia Seltos include new upholstery, materials and more across the cabin. The overall finishing has also improved according to the carmaker.

Power in the US-spec Kia Seltos comes from the 2.0-litre petrol engine tuned for 146 bhp and 179 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT automatic. The SUV can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 9.3 seconds with FWD, and 10.1 seconds with AWD. There is also the 1.6-litre turbo petrol with 195 bhp and 264 Nm, paired with an 8-speed automatic.



